Access Control and Authentication Market 2019-2025 Emerging Growth with Leading Companies- Canon, Genetec, NDI, Panasonic Systems Network, Q-Free and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Access Control and Authentication Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Access Control and Authentication Market
Access control and authentication are the numerous measures, which can be either electronic or physical, designed for monitoring of objects and people, and controlling access to and precluding intrusion of any information or property. The primary objective of access control and authentication is to restrict physical access of any unauthorized person in controlled facility. These systems are the security devices that control the access of resources in the operating system. Also, access control and authentication systems are the significant tools used for investigating or preventing crimes which may take place in public places such as multiplexes, shopping malls, airports, casinos, banks, ATMs and other such places. Security requires cost expenditure and has some drawbacks that restrict it from eliminating the risks entirely. North America and Europe are estimated to significantly contribute to the access control and authentication market growth owing to high government investments for public security. Moreover, escalating security budget for protection of important infrastructure across countries in the Asia Pacific region is expected to drive the regional demands for such security systems.
This report focuses on the global Access Control and Authentication status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
Canon Inc
Genetec Inc
NDI Recognition Systems
Panasonic Systems Network
Q-Free ASA
Tattile S.r.l
Access (Access-IS)
Zhejiang Dahua Technologies
Honeywell International Inc
Morpho Safran Inc
Suprema Inc
Cisco Systems Inc
Pelco Inc (Schneider Electric)
3M Company
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Electronic Access Control (EAC)
Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR)
Document Reader
Market segment by Application, split into
Transportation and Logistics
Government and Public Sector
Utilities/Energy Markets
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Access Control and Authentication status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Access Control and Authentication development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
