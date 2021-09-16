AGRICULTURAL ROBOTS MARKET 2019: GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2025

Introduction

Global Agricultural Robots Market Overview

Agriculture is one of the important economic activities for any country, which is gradually evolving from a manual occupation to a highly mechanized practice due to the use of modernized tools and equipment. Agriculture robots perform different operational tasks such as capturing images, seeding, spraying water, harvesting, and milking among others. Most of the market vendors are now actively seeking to deliver high precision autonomous machines. For instance, Trimble Inc. has enhanced the positioning accuracy of their machines, which is expected to deliver two-centimeter accuracy for a broad range of positioning applications.

The global Agriculture Robots market is accounted for XX USD million in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.43% to reach XX USD million in 2025.

@Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3791424-global-agricultural-robots-market-2018-2025

Global Agricultural Robots Market – Market Dynamics

The growing population and with it, the increasing demand for food, and the lack of human labor are the major key drivers of the agricultural robot market. The continuous demographic surges have increased the demand for food rapidly, which has caused an emerging need for ensuring food sufficiency for the growing global population. The relative decline in the agricultural workforce is expected to drive the global agricultural robot market. Moreover, the improved efficiency and cost saving provided as a result of reduced usage of chemicals have boosted the adoption of robots in agriculture. For instance, Blue River is developing “See and Spray” weed control machine, which is expected to be launched by 2019, uses an onboard camera to distinguish weeds from crops and squirt herbicides only where necessary, which is expected to help farmers reduce the amount of herbicide used by 90 percent.

The huge capital investments required and the lack of awareness among the end users are the primary factors that might hinder the market growth. Moreover, the high prices of these robots would pose a major challenge, as it could be a tough sell to the majority of farmers.

Global Agricultural Robots Market – Segment Analysis

The global Agriculture Robots market is segmented by the type, application, and the offering.

By type, the global agricultural robot market is segmented into UAVs, milking robots, harvesting systems, driverless systems and others. Harvesting systems is the most widely used application in agricultural robots as it plays a vital role in understanding the field variability and helps farmers in maximizing their yields. Moreover, the increasing labor cost is motivating farm owners to adopt automated harvesting system. Automated harvesting management held the largest market share among all applications due to the high adoption rate among farmers and growers. Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) segment in the global agriculture market is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing decline in human labor.

By application, the global agricultural robot market is segmented into harvesting and picking, weed control, dairy management, soil management and others. By offering type, the global agricultural robot market is segmented into hardware-automation and control system, sensor and monitory devices, software, services and others.

Global Agricultural Robots Market – Geographical Analysis:

The global Agriculture Robots market is segmented into the regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and others.

North America is the leading geographical segment in the global agricultural robot market, owing to the lack of human labor and the efficient and high production accurate farming requirements. The agricultural industry in the US is experiencing labor shortages in various part of the United States due to the prevalent immigration policies in the US, which has provided a great incentive in developing unmanned systems and automation in agricultural uses. For instance, Harvest Automation, a key market innovator based in New Hampshire, has observed a major push from the farmers to accelerate automation of the agriculture industry and developed flagship products that perform material handling tasks in an unstructured, outdoor environment. These agricultural robots work safely alongside people and require minimal training to operate, while vastly reducing the production costs and improving the productivity. Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing region, owing to the faster rate of adoption of autonomous technologies in the agriculture industry.

Global Agricultural Robots Market – Competitive Analysis:

The global Agriculture Robots market is highly concentrated with various global and regional players. The key market players are highly focused on their distribution channel and enhancing their machinery with better technologies. For instance, Deere & Company has acquired Blue River Technology, which is a leader in applying machine learning to agriculture, to enhance their leadership position in precision agriculture. The key vendors are also focused on developing robots that are highly differentiated and application-specific robots. For instance, in September 2017, John Deere spent USD 305 Million in developing a lettuce-farming robot, which now occupies 10% of the US lettuce production. This Lettuce Bot is used on fields with young lettuce plants that are too small or growing on top of one another, which easily distinguishes between crops and weeds and targets the unwanted plants.

Few of the key market players of the global Agriculture Robots market are:

• AG Eagle LLC

• Agjunction, Inc.

• Agribotix LLC

• Boumatic Robotics, B.V.

• Deere & Company

• DJI

• Harvest Automation, Inc.

• Lely Holding S.À.R.L

• PrecisionHawk, Inc.

• Trimble Inc.

Key Takeaways

• The Harvesting systems occupy a predominant share of the global agricultural robot market.

• The market for unmanned vehicles will grow at a higher pace compared to the harvesting systems in the forecast period, owing to the decline in agricultural workforce.

• North America is the leading geographic segment, owing to the higher adoption of machinery in agriculture due to the lack of human labor.

• In terms of growth rate, the market will expand rapidly in APAC owing to the higher rate of adoption of autonomous machinery.

The scope of the Report

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles. Agriculture Robots Market is segmented based on the type as UAVs, Milking Robots, Harvesting Systems, Driverless Tractors, and others. Based on offering type the market is segmented as – Hardware-Automation & Control System, Sensor & Monitoring Device, Software, Services and others. Based on the application the market is categorized as Harvesting and picking, Weed Control, Dairy Management, Soil Management. Based on geography the market is segmented into – North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa.

Why Purchase the Report?

• Visualize the composition of the Agriculture Robots market across each indication, in terms of type, application and offering options, highlighting the key commercial assets and players.

• Identify commercial opportunities in Agriculture Robots market by analyzing trends and co-development deals.

• Excel data sheet with thousands of data points from the Agriculture Robots market – level 4/5 segmentation.

• PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study.

• Product mapping in excel for the key products of all major market players

Target Audience:

• Equipment Suppliers/ Buyers

• Service Providers/ Buyers

• Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

• Education & Research Institutes

• Research Professionals

• Emerging Companies

• Manufacturers

@Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3791424-global-agricultural-robots-market-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Global Agricultural Robots Market- Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research methodology

1.2 Scope of the Report

Chapter 2 Global Agricultural Robots Market- Headlines & Trends

2.1 Key Trends & Developments

Chapter 3 Global Agricultural Robots Market- Industry Analysis

3.1 Industry Impact Factors (Drivers & Restraints)

3.2 Porter 5 Forces

Chapter 4 Global Agricultural Robots Market- product Analysis

4.1 By Type

4.1.1 UAVs

4.1.2 Milking Robots

4.1.3 Harvesting Systems

4.1.4 Driverless Tractors

4.1.5 Others (Material Management)

4.2 By Application

4.2.1 Harvesting and picking

4.2.2 Weed Control

4.2.3 Dairy Management

4.2.4 Soil Management

4.2.5 Others (Inventory Management, Autonomous mowing, pruning, spraying and thinning)

4.3 By Offering

4.3.1 Hardware-Automation & Control System

4.3.2 Sensor & Monitoring Device

4.3.3 Software

4.3.4 Services

Chapter 5 Global Agricultural Robot Market- Geographical Analysis

5.1 Global Agricultural Robots Market- Geographic Overview

5.2 North America

5.2.1 The USA

5.2.2 Canada

5.2.3 Mexico

5.3 South America

5.3.1 Brazil

5.3.2 Argentina

5.3.3 Rest of South America

5.4 Europe

5.4.1 Germany

5.4.2 The United Kingdom

5.4.3 France

5.4.4 Rest of Europe

5.5 Asia-Pacific

5.5.1 China

5.5.2 India

5.5.3 Japan

5.5.4 Australia

5.5.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.6 RoW

Chapter 6 Global Agricultural Robots Market- Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Key Strategies adopted by Manufacturers

Chapter 7 Global Agricultural Robots Market- Company Profiles

7.1 AG Eagle LLC.

7.2 Agjunction, Inc.

7.3 Agribotix LLC

7.4 Boumatic Robotics, B.V.

7.5 Deere & Company

7.6 SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

7.7 Harvest Automation, Inc.

7.8 Lely Holding S.À.R.L

7.9 PrecisionHawk, Inc.

7.10 Trimble Inc.

Chapter 8 Global Agricultural Robots Market- Appendix

8.1 Sources

8.2 List of Tables

8.3 Expert Panel Validation

8.4 Disclaimer

8.5 Contact Us

@Enquiry Before Buying https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3791424-global-agricultural-robots-market-2018-2025

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349