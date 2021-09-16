Aircraft Engines Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Application, Demand And Forecast By 2024

“Analytical Research Cognizance” shared Latest Report with Trends and Top Manufacturers analysis of “Aircraft Engines Market” Forecast to 2024

The market for aircraft engines is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 5%, during the forecast period.

To cater to the growing air traffic, several airlines are revamping their fleet by procuring new aircraft, which is generating demand for new engines.

New aircraft programs are supporting the development of new advanced engines.

Failure of aircraft engine during operation and delay in deliveries are some of the factors hampering the growth of the market.

Growing concern over aviation emission may act as an opportunity for fuel-efficient and lightweight engines.

Competitive Landscape

The market for aircraft engines is highly concentrated, and is dominated by CFM International, a joint venture between GE and Safran. CFM engines include LEAP and CFM56, which are most widely used on newer generation aircraft. Other prominent players are Rolls Royce and Pratt & Whitney. However, the market for aircraft engines in the general aviation segment is less concentrated with more players. Product innovation and significant investment in R&D are some of the strategies adopted by the existing players.

Scope of the Report

The aircraft engines market study includes:

Key Market Trends

Demand is the Highest for Turbofan Engines

Currently, the turbofan segment holds a major share in the aircraft engines market, and may continue to do so during the forecast period. Turbofan engines are most widely used in the commercial and military segment. New aircraft programs, like COMAC C919 and Boeing 777X, which are yet to enter service, are powered by newer generation turbofan engine. In 2018, Boeing and Airbus recorded 806 and 800 aircraft deliveries, respectively. With growing aircraft orders in the commercial aircraft segment, which is majorly dominated by the turbofan engine segment, the turbofan engine segment may register the highest CAGR during 2019-2024.

Geographical Trend

North America has the largest fleet of aircraft in the world. However, with increasing demand for new aircraft in the Asia-Pacific and Middle Eastern countries, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China and India are expected to be among the major demand generating countries during this period, since both these countries are experiencing major growth in their air passenger traffic. Moreover, China is expected to overcome the US fleet size within the next four years, in the commercial aircraft segment. The shift in demand has attracted several suppliers of engine parts and components to establish a manufacturing base in the Asian region, in order to reduce supply chain complexities.

Some of the Points from TOC is:

Chapter One: INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

Chapter Two: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Chapter Three: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Chapter Four: MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Chapter Five: MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Aircraft Type

5.1.1 Fixed Wing aircraft

5.1.1.1 Narrow Body

5.1.1.2 Wide Body

5.1.1.3 Regional

5.1.1.4 Freighter

5.1.2 Rotorcraft

5.2 Engine Type

5.2.1 Turbofan

Chapter Six: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Bombardier Inc.

6.4.2 Embraer SA

6.4.3 The Boeing Company

6.4.4 Airbus SE

6.4.5 Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China Ltd

Chapter Seven: MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

