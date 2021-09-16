Artificial Tears Market Analysis 2018-2027: Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects

The global Artificial Tears Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Artificial Tears Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Artificial Tears Market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising number of cases of dry eye syndrome, rise in level of pollution, dry weather spells and severe climate changes, economic status of consumers in developing regions, growing prevalence of preservative free artificial tears, technological advances, rising requirement for advanced care for post-surgery dry eyes, the mounting number of mobile and smartphone addicts and increasing number of people wearing contact lens. Nevertheless, side effects of the artificial tears and lack of awareness among people across the globe may hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Artificial Tears are lubricant eye drops used for treating the irritation and dryness associated with the deficiency in tear production in dry eyes or keratoconjunctivitis sicca. These are also used for moistening contact lenses and during eye checkups and examinations.

The key players profiled in this report are Abbott Medical Optic, Akorn, Alcon Laboratories, Allergan, Aura Labs, Bausch & Lomb Incorporation, Bayer, Carl Zeiss, Essilor International, and Hoya Corporation.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Artificial Tears Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Artificial Tears Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Artificial Tears Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Artificial Tears Market in these regions.