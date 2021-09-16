Automotive Brake Drum Market Trend, Applications, Industry Key Players, Share by Region and 2019-2024 Growth Rate Forecast Report

Automotive Brake Drum is a part of the drum brake system. The piston increases pressure to the two pairs of half-moon shape brake shoes. Then brake shoes are snapped to the tympanic wall which produces friction to stop the wheel.

As the international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties.

Viewed from the supply side, in the past few years, less company entered into auto brake drum industry. And there is a big supply of automotive brake drum.

Viewed from the demand side, the current demand for brake drum product is relatively low and more and more automobile manufactures choose disk brake to replace drum brake.

Of course, there is still a certain space in the brake drum product demand market.

Ordinary brake drum products on the market do not sell well. Price is lower than past years. The signal of market price change indicates that automotive brake drum industry is over supply on the market.

As low gross margin of automotive brake drum many big companies began to exit the field.

Due to the clear trend of replacement, investors are not optimistic about this area, and in the future, there will not are much new investment enter the field.

For automotive brake drum industry, price fluctuations of raw material are mainly influencing factors for products price.

As the main raw material prices are relatively low and stable, the Automotive Brake Drum prices will be stable in the short term.

The study group recommends the new entrants just having money without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter the automotive brake drum field.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Brake Drum market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automotive Brake Drum business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Brake Drum market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Automotive Brake Drum value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Investment Casting

Sand Casting

Die Casting

Segmentation by application:

Commercial vehicle

Passenger vehicle

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Continental

Federal-Mogul

STEMCO

TRW

Aisin Takaoka

BPW

Brembo

Meritor

Accuride Wheel End Solutions

Sharp Group

Bendix

ACDelco

Webb

LPR

Centric

SJ

Brake Parts Inc

Dura Brake

Longji Machinery

Hongma

Fubang V-Ti

Winhere

AIRUI

JAC

Laizhou Sanli

Xiangyang Juxin

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automotive Brake Drum consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Automotive Brake Drum market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Brake Drum manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Brake Drum with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Brake Drum submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Brake Drum by Players

Chapter Four: Automotive Brake Drum by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Brake Drum Market Forecast



