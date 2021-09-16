Automotive ECU Market Higher Mortality Rates by 2026

Activated Alumina is a dry, granular chemical substance produced by de-hydroxylation i.e., the removal of hydroxyl group ion from aluminum hydroxide. The substance is a form of common alumina and its high porosity has led to its frequent usage in filtration and adsorption purposes. Adsorption is a chemical process where substances adhere to the surface of other substances but do not get absorbed into it.

Activated alumina is used as a desiccant (adsorbent), catalyst and support for the catalyst. The substance is primarily for the filtration of water to remove harmful fluorides and arsenic particulates from it. It is also used to recover sulfur from industrial process usually in petrol refineries and steel plants. Activated alumina is also widely used to dehumidify PET substances, as a catalyst in the production of hydrogen peroxide, as a filtering agent in various lubricants and various other industrial applications. The increase in usage of activated alumina for various domestic and industrial application has attributed to the growth of the substance and is forecast to expand at a healthy growth rate during 2016-2026.

Request For Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1786

Activated Alumina Market Dynamics

One of the major driver for activated alumina market in the industrial division is in its usage in the Claus Process. Activated bauxite was the primary substance used to adsorb and recover sulfur from the by-products but it has since been replaced by activated alumina. The use of domestic filtration system in houses has increased owing to the increasing awareness regarding health issues, which in turn has led to increase in demand for activated alumina as it effectively removes fluorides from the water. The market for activated alumina is especially high in the arid regions of the world as the fluoride content of water in these regions is considerably higher. One of the most important prerequisite of any manufacturing factory is the quality of air within its vicinity. The working environment inside a factory or an industry needs to be dry and moisture-free, wherein air dryers containing activated alumina are widely used. Also, the demand for activated alumina is considerably high in the petroleum industry for air drying purpose.

Furthermore, rising demand for water treatment across the globe is expected to boost the demand for activated alumina in the near future. Demand for water treatment technology is partly being driven by legislation. For instance, in Europe, all quarries are required to have water recycling facilities. Additionally, the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive, one of the directives implemented by the European Union (EU), aims to protect the aquatic ecosystem.

One of the major restraints of using activated alumina filters for home is its high cost and single usage. When the concentration of adsorbed particles increases in the filter, it has to be discarded and replaced and the frequency of replacement depends on the amount of water passed through the filter.

Activated Alumina System: Segmentation

On the basis of Applications,Activated Alumina Market can be segmented as:

Adsorbent

Filtering Substance

Medical Applications

Catalyst Support

Drying Agent

Others (Vacuum Systems, etc.)

On the basis of physical appearance, Activated Alumina System Market can be segmented as:

Powdered form

Beaded form

Activated Alumina System: Regional Outlook

The Global activated alumina market can be divided into seven geographical locations such as North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific region, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to grow steeply in the activated alumina demand, as the usage of water filtration systems is increasing in developing nations such as India, Malaysia and others. In MEA region, water purification is one of the strongest factor for the increase in demand for activated alumina. European countries such as U.K. and Germany are also expected to grow in the activated alumina market as the number of manufacturing industries are increasing and requirement of dry air increases.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC): https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-1786

Activated Alumina System Market: Key Players

Some of the major players which are ahead in the market for activated alumina are