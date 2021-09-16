Biochips Market to witness Massive Growth and Demand during the forecast period 2018-2025

The global biochips market was valued at $9,037 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $21,419 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2018 to 2025. Factors such as rise in prevalence of various life-threatening diseases increases the demand for disease diagnostics, which in turn drives the growth of the global biochips market. Moreover, rise in adoption of personalized medicines and presence of large geriatric population boost the market growth. However, lack of knowledge related to biochips and their high cost of hamper the market growth. Conversely, huge untapped potential in the emerging countries, such as China and India, and rise in R&D investment as well as government funding are expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the market players.

The global biochips market is segmented based on product, application, end user, and region. Depending on product, the market is divided into DNA chip, protein chip, lab-on-a-chip, and others. By application, it is categorized into drug discovery & development, disease diagnostics, genomics, proteomics, agriculture, and other applications. On the basis of end user, it is classified into biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, hospitals & diagnostics centers, academic & research institutes, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

North America accounted for more than 40% share of the global market in 2017, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in incidence of cancer, growth in geriatric population, and adoption of biochips due to their wide applications. In addition, presence of high number of key players and availability of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure are expected to offer new growth opportunities to the market players in future.

Key findings of the Biochips Market :

The lab-on-a-chip segment accounted for nearly 37% share of the global biochips market in 2017.

The genomics segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2018 to 2025.

The hospitals & diagnostics centers segment accounted for around one-fourth share of the global market in 2017.

Europe accounted for more than one-fourth share of the global market in 2017.

LAMEA is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2018 to 2025.

