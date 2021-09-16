Bluetooth in Automotive Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook to 2025

Global Bluetooth in Automotive Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025 presented by Marketresearchnest contains a market overview of the industry which talks about market size, product scope, market revenue, growth opportunities, sales volumes and figures, growth estimation in coming years, current industry leaders and their sales/revenue metrics.

Bluetooth is wireless communication standard, which allows electronic devices to connect and interact with each other. It can be found in a range of gadgets such as smartphones, loudspeakers, laptops and cars. The automotive industry is a steadily growing market for bluetooth technology. Devices that are bluetooth compatible should be in close proximity to each other and they can take part in wireless, two way communication.

Bluetooth in automotive allows users to access their cell phones through the in car infotainment system. Evidently, in recent years, global major automakers are offering bluetooth as a factory installed feature. The use of bluetooth technology is rapidly increasing in the automotive industry. Bluetooth offers automobile manufacturers with a cost effective and versatile form of wireless connectivity. Bluetooth provides a short range wireless interface that helps other bluetooth enabled devices to connect to each other and establish a network.

This report studies the Bluetooth in Automotive Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers.

In 2018, the global Bluetooth in Automotive market size was – – million US$ and it is expected to reach – – million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of – -% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Bluetooth in Automotive status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Bluetooth in Automotive development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study:

Nordic

Texas instruments

QUALCOMM Incorporated

Broadcom Corporation

MediaTek

Pioneer Corporation

Fihonest Communication

Hosiden Corporation

Silicon Laboratories

IVT Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Telematics

Infotainment

Communication

Market segment by Application, split into

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Bluetooth in Automotive status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bluetooth in Automotive are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

