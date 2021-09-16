Central Nervous System (CNS) Therapeutic Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2027 – Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Biogen, Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Shire, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and Johnson & Johnson Services

The global central nervous system (CNS) therapeutic market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading central nervous system (CNS) therapeutic market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The central nervous system (CNS) therapeutic market is anticipated to grow due to the key driving factors such as increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, increase in adoption of new-generation drugs and growing awareness regarding psychiatric disorders across the globe. However, rapidly growing geriatric population which is leading to an increase in the number of neurological disease cases is likely to grow the market during the forecast period.

The central nervous system (CNS) is the control panel of the body, which is responsible for cognition, movement, senses and emotions. Central nervous system diseases, is a group of neurological disorders that affect the structure or function of the brain or spinal cord, which collectively form the central nervous system (CNS). The CNS diseases include neurodegenerative diseases, neurodevelopmental diseases and traumatic injuries. Drugs such as analgesics, anesthetics, nervous system drugs and others are used in the treatment for these diseases.

The key players profiled in this report are Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Biogen, Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Shire, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and Johnson & Johnson Services.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global central nervous system (CNS) therapeutic market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The central nervous system (CNS) therapeutic market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting central nervous system (CNS) therapeutic market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the central nervous system (CNS) therapeutic market in these regions.