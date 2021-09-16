Chemical Sensor Market 2019 Top Manufactures Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Latest Report Available at Arcognizance.com “Global Chemical Sensor Market” report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

Market Overview

The chemical sensor market was valued at USD 19.90 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach a value of USD 30.66 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.51% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The rising levels of pollution have supported the demand for chemical sensors.

– Applicability of sensors in analyzing the chemical composition of different samples is influencing the adoption of chemical sensors. Chemical sensing array and higher order orthogonal sensors are significant trends in the global market. The low-cost and portable nature of chemical sensors are expected to fuel the growth of the market.

– Among the 7.6 billion population of the world, the geriatric population accounted for 962.3 million. Due to the aging population and their vulnerability to diseases, the increasing rate of occurrence of diseases is expected to increase drastically. This creates a demand for chemical sensors, as they are used for several clinical applications, such as blood glucose or blood gas measurements.

– Recently, in February 2018, the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) developed chemical nanosensors that rapidly analyze the components of exhaled breath to detect trace molecules associated with certain diseases.

– Apart from the environmental concerns, the use of chemical sensors for analytes in the chemical industrial process is also integrating into the market. The defense sector, research labs, and healthcare operation are utilizing sensors as advanced tools, which are in turn driving the market.

– Additionally, owing to factors, such as high maintenance, the requirement of air-conditioned shelter rooms, frequent recalibration, and accuracy issues with interfering gases, traditional gas sensors have become less reliable in measuring low concentration gases in the oil and gas industries.

Scope of the Report

Chemical sensors are devices that transform the chemical information into an analytically useful signal. These devices are used in sensing and detecting parameters across various industries, such as medical diagnosis and treatment, oil and gas sector, the precision engineering industry, etc.

Key Market Trends

Medical Industry to Register the Fastest Growth

– The healthcare and the biomedical sector is a major market for chemical sensors, owing to the increasing demand for rapid, compact, accurate, and portable diagnostic sensing systems. Moreover, nanotechnology has dramatically changed the operating characteristics of chemical sensors and is gaining prominence in the market. There have been advances in the field of in vitro sensors for diagnostics with a few products about to be launched in the near future. Point-of-care diagnostics are also possible with chemical nanosensors.

– The rising demand for the next generation of clinical diagnostic, measuring and monitoring sensors for applications in implantable and wearable devices, have created opportunities with exponential growth potential. Lower raw material costs and the advent of nano and microfabrication techniques within the industrial manufacturing process have led to a substantial increase in the commercialization of chemical sensors for healthcare applications.

– Moreover, with the increasing rates of patients suffering from diabetes, government bodies in various countries are investing in developing effective diagnostic techniques. For instance, the Ministry of Health Labour and Welfare (MHLW) in Japan granted national reimbursement for the FreeStyle Libre glucose monitoring system in August 2017. The revolutionary system was aimed to be widely available to more than a million Japanese nationals aged six and above with diabetes. This stimulated the chemical sensors adoption in the healthcare sector.

Asia-Pacific to Emerge as the Fastest Growing Market with a Significant Growth Rate

The concerning pollution levels in China, India, and other Asia-Pacific countries are driving the demand for chemical sensors. Low prices, flexible applications, and speedy technological implementations are fuelling the demand for chemical sensors in the Asia-Pacific market. The chemical sensors market forecast appears promising, owing to the increasing usage of chemical sensors in the industrial safety operations and environmental monitoring programs.

Competitive Landscape

The chemical sensor market is highly fragmented due to the rise in chemical sensor companies across the world. The manufacturing cost of the sensor is low and is driving the attention of new players toward the market. Innovations pertaining to artificial intelligence (AI) are the new unexplored space for the chemical sensor market. Some of the key players in the market are Smiths Detection Inc., General Electric Co., Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG, Honeywell International Inc., MSA Safety. These players are constantly innovating and upgrading their product offerings to cater to the increasing market demand.

– June 2018 – Honeywell introduced a new connected gas detector that possessed a leak detection feature, thereby protecting the workers and facilities against deadly toxic and explosive gas leaks.

