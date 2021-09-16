Cloud Access Security Brokers Market 2019-2024: Estimated to Grow with a Healthy CAGR during Forecast Period

At airports with higher volumes of passenger traffic, lavatory agents usually use trucks adapted with large tanks on board that do not need to be emptied as often.

A cloud access security broker (CASB) is a software tool or service that sits between an organization’s on-premises infrastructure and a cloud provider’s infrastructure. A CASB acts as a gatekeeper, allowing the organization to extend the reach of their security policies beyond their own infrastructure.

Complete business functionality can be accessed through SaaS at lower operating costs. This has supported the deployment of SaaS-delivered services significantly across SMBs. The rising adoption of the cloud has raised security concerns, leading to a positive influence on the growth of the global CASB market. Governing bodies continually revamp regulations, making it difficult for cloud storage vendors to manage cloud security platforms. Thus, the outsourcing of security solutions has become the foremost trend and is further driving the CASB market. However, a lack of awareness about security pertaining to the use of cloud technologies serves as a constraint for the CASB market.

North America recorded the greatest implementation of CASB services since their inception, and the region is expected to dominate the CASB market at the share of 41.20% in 2017. This high growth rate is anticipated due to the expansion of cloud-enabled services across the U.S. Moreover, rising awareness in cloud security has further strengthened the market for CASB services in North America.

According to this study, over the next five years the Cloud Access Security Brokers market will register a 22.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 15900 million by 2024, from US$ 5880 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Cloud Access Security Brokers business.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cloud Access Security Brokers market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Owing to rapid pace of growth, many companies have entered Cloud Access Security Brokers Market in recent past. However, only few are identified as key players by report. Analysis of these key players includes company profile, business overview, recent developments and more. To name a few Palo Alto Networks , IBM Managed Cloud Services , Forcepoint , Imperva, Inc. , Symantec Corporation , Oracle , Microsoft Cloud App Security , Cisco Cloudlock , Fortinet, Inc , Skyhigh Networks , Bitglass , Managed Methods , Ciphercloud , Netskope , Protegrity , Centrify Identity Service.

The Cloud Access Security Brokers Market report examines the details thoroughly and presents an in-depth outline of the market based on the factors that are most likely to have noteworthy impact on the market’s growth scenarios over the forecast period. This report has been developed using primary and secondary research techniques. Additionally, this report also has the SWOT analysis that determines the external segments that impact the overall market.

The Cloud Access Security Brokers Market report studies, analyses and investigates the growth status that are estimated in the regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa and Latin America as well. Along with this, the report also includes an assessment of the current progresses and future outlook of the companies in order to comprehend the future course of these major players. The report also gives a deep outline of the drivers, restraints, opportunities and competitive landscape analysis.

This Cloud Access Security Brokers Market report studies and presents the process of manufacturing and products specifications along with it. Different kinds of figures are also included in this detailed report for providing basic understanding of the businesses operating around regions and nation within industry. At the end, the report offers the statistical data of drivers, opportunities and restraint, and few more market dynamics which assists in balancing the working framework of the industries.

Competitive landscape of global Cloud Access Security Brokers Market has been studied to understand the competitive products and services across the globe. For effective global regional outlook analysts of the report examines global regions such as, North America, Latin America, Japan, Asia-Pacific, and India on the basis of productivity.

