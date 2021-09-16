Corporate Training Services 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025
This report focuses on the global Corporate Training Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Corporate Training Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Skillsoft
Wilson Learning Worldwide
City & Guilds Group
D2L
GP Strategies
NIIT
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Technical Training
Non-Technical Training
Market segment by Application, split into
Small Enterprises
Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Corporate Training Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Corporate Training Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Corporate Training Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Technical Training
1.4.3 Non-Technical Training
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Corporate Training Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Small Enterprises
1.5.3 Medium Enterprises
1.5.4 Large Enterprises
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Corporate Training Services Market Size
2.2 Corporate Training Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Corporate Training Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Corporate Training Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Skillsoft
12.1.1 Skillsoft Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Corporate Training Services Introduction
12.1.4 Skillsoft Revenue in Corporate Training Services Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Skillsoft Recent Development
12.2 Wilson Learning Worldwide
12.2.1 Wilson Learning Worldwide Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Corporate Training Services Introduction
12.2.4 Wilson Learning Worldwide Revenue in Corporate Training Services Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Wilson Learning Worldwide Recent Development
12.3 City & Guilds Group
12.3.1 City & Guilds Group Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Corporate Training Services Introduction
12.3.4 City & Guilds Group Revenue in Corporate Training Services Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 City & Guilds Group Recent Development
12.4 D2L
12.4.1 D2L Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Corporate Training Services Introduction
12.4.4 D2L Revenue in Corporate Training Services Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 D2L Recent Development
12.5 GP Strategies
12.5.1 GP Strategies Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Corporate Training Services Introduction
12.5.4 GP Strategies Revenue in Corporate Training Services Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 GP Strategies Recent Development
Continued…….
