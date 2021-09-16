Courier, Express, and Parcel 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025 Read more: http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4298082#ixzz5o66QtqXm
CEP services are provided on a door-to-door basis. A courier is a company or person who delivers mail, messages and parcels.
China, India, and Japan are the key revenue contributors to the market. Factors such as the rise in demand for retail products and the economic growth of China and India, are driving the market’s growth in APAC. With substantial focus towards the development of organized retail and e-commerce, the demand for CEP services in APAC will witness massive growth in the coming years.
In 2018, the global Courier, Express, and Parcel market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Courier, Express, and Parcel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Courier, Express, and Parcel development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
FedEx
UPS
A-1 Express
BDP
Deutsche Post DHL Group
Allied Express
Aramex
American Expediting
Antron Express
DX Group
General Logistics Systems
Deliv
Unique Air Express
Yodel
One World Express
Tuffnells Parcels Express
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Air Transport
Land Transport
Sea Transport
Market segment by Application, split into
Business-To-Business (B2B)
Business-To-Consumer (B2C)
Consumer-To-Consumer (C2C)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Courier, Express, and Parcel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Courier, Express, and Parcel development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Air Transport
1.4.3 Land Transport
1.4.4 Sea Transport
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Business-To-Business (B2B)
1.5.3 Business-To-Consumer (B2C)
1.5.4 Consumer-To-Consumer (C2C)
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Size
2.2 Courier, Express, and Parcel Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4298082
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 FedEx
12.1.1 FedEx Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Courier, Express, and Parcel Introduction
12.1.4 FedEx Revenue in Courier, Express, and Parcel Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 FedEx Recent Development
12.2 UPS
12.2.1 UPS Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Courier, Express, and Parcel Introduction
12.2.4 UPS Revenue in Courier, Express, and Parcel Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 UPS Recent Development
12.3 A-1 Express
12.3.1 A-1 Express Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Courier, Express, and Parcel Introduction
12.3.4 A-1 Express Revenue in Courier, Express, and Parcel Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 A-1 Express Recent Development
12.4 BDP
12.4.1 BDP Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Courier, Express, and Parcel Introduction
12.4.4 BDP Revenue in Courier, Express, and Parcel Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 BDP Recent Development
12.5 Deutsche Post DHL Group
12.5.1 Deutsche Post DHL Group Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Courier, Express, and Parcel Introduction
12.5.4 Deutsche Post DHL Group Revenue in Courier, Express, and Parcel Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Deutsche Post DHL Group Recent Development
Continued…….
