Cyber Security Insurance Market Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Trends, 2019 – 2023

Cyber-insurance is an insurance product used to protect businesses and individual users from Internet-based risks, and more generally from risks relating to information technology infrastructure and activities.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Cyber Security Insurance market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Cyber Security Insurance market by product type and applications/end industries.

Rise in cyber data breaches and increasing adoption of cloud-based services are a few factors driving the growth of cyber security insurance market, whereas, high costs is inhibiting its growth.

The global Cyber Security Insurance market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Cyber Security Insurance.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

XL

AIG

Berkshire Hathaway

Zurich Insurance

Chubb

AON

Bin Insurer

Lockton

Security Scorecard

Allianz

Munich Re

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Healthcare

Retail

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Some Points from TOC:

Chapter One: Cyber Security Insurance Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cyber Security Insurance

1.2 Classification of Cyber Security Insurance by Types

1.2.1 Global Cyber Security Insurance Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Cyber Security Insurance Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

1.2.4 Large Enterprises

1.3 Global Cyber Security Insurance Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Cyber Security Insurance Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Healthcare

1.3.3 Retail

1.3.4 BFSI

1.3.5 IT & Telecom

1.3.6 Manufacturing

1.4 Global Cyber Security Insurance Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Cyber Security Insurance Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Cyber Security Insurance Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Cyber Security Insurance Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Cyber Security Insurance Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Cyber Security Insurance Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Cyber Security Insurance Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Cyber Security Insurance (2013-2023)

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 XL

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Cyber Security Insurance Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 XL Cyber Security Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 AIG

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Cyber Security Insurance Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 AIG Cyber Security Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Berkshire Hathaway

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Cyber Security Insurance Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Berkshire Hathaway Cyber Security Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Zurich Insurance

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Cyber Security Insurance Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Zurich Insurance Cyber Security Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Chubb

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Cyber Security Insurance Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Chubb Cyber Security Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 AON

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Cyber Security Insurance Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 AON Cyber Security Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Bin Insurer

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Cyber Security Insurance Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Bin Insurer Cyber Security Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Lockton

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Cyber Security Insurance Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Lockton Cyber Security Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9 Security Scorecard

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Cyber Security Insurance Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 Security Scorecard Cyber Security Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10 Allianz

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Cyber Security Insurance Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Allianz Cyber Security Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.11 Munich Re

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Cyber Security Insurance Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 Munich Re Cyber Security Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

