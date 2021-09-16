Defense Robotics Market Growth, Application, Technological Innovation and Forecast to 2025 | Clearpath Robotics, Lockheed Marin, Elbit System, Thales Group, BAE Systems, Boston Dynamics, Saab AB, Boeing Company etc

Most of the countries utilize the defense robotic system or are in the process of acquiring or building the technology to incorporate into military programs. These robots are used in form of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned group vehicles (UGVs) and unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs). Unmanned group vehicles are robots that move on wheels or tracks and perform the function of sentry duties and examine the potential hostile location. Unmanned aerial vehicles are essentially remotely controlled or automated robots. The use of all these robotic system includes same purpose of replacing or supplementing human in battlefield situations. Deployment of autonomous or semi autonomous robotic system in the battle field helps in improving the military efficiency, operational performance and accuracy.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Clearpath Robotics Inc., Lockheed Marin Corporation, Elbit System Ltd., Thales Group, BAE Systems Plc., Boston Dynamics, Kongsberg Gruppen, Saab AB, Northrup Grumman Corporation, AeroVironment, Boeing Company.

Segment by Type

Autonomous

Human Operated

Segment by Application

Firefighting

Search and Rescue

Transportation

Mine Clearance

Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR)

Combat Support, EOD

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa.

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Defense Robotics Market Size

2.2 Defense Robotics Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Defense Robotics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Defense Robotics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Defense Robotics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Defense Robotics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Defense Robotics Sales by Product

4.2 Global Defense Robotics Revenue by Product

4.3 Defense Robotics Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Defense Robotics Breakdown Data by End User

