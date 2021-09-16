Diabetic Shoes Market Exploring Future Growth 2016-2026 | Opportunities & Development | Podartis S.r.l., Aetrex Worldwide Inc.

Diabetic shoes also known as therapeutic shoes are specifically designed and developed for diabetic patients to minimize the risk of various skin related problems in diabetics. The basic objective of diabetic footwear is to prevent difficulties which can comprises of ulcers, strain, or amputations for patients with diabetics. The diabetic footwear must be prescribed by physician. The utilization of prescribed diabetic shoes by patients suffering from various diabetic complications which include improper circulation of lower limbs and peripheral neuropathy has proven successful treatment in preventing and curing various foot ulcers, which can ultimately lead to foot and toe related problems. Thus, wearing the suitable diabetic shoes provides diabetic patients a substantially enhanced results with their diseases and thus recovers their whole quality of life.

Besides this, medically prescribed diabetic footwear can also decreases the high cost of care related with diabetic foot ulcers and amputations. As per the International Diabetic Federation, a total of 387 Mn people had diabetes all over the world in 2016 and a total of 4.9 Mn deaths were caused by diabetes in the same year. The demand for diabetic shoes have observed an upliftment over the past few year which has strengthened the growth of diabetic shoes market all across the globe. The global diabetic food market is likely to grow at a stupendous CAGR over the next ten years from 2016-2026.

Global Diabetic Shoes: Market Segmentation

The Global Diabetic Shoes market is segmented on the basis of consumer group such as men and women. The global diabetic shoes market is also divided by retail distribution which includes store based and non-store based. The store distribution channel is further sub-divided by shoe stores, departmental stores and chains, specialty stores, and others. On the other hand, non-store distribution channel is further bifurcated on the basis of online channels. The share of online channels is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR over the next few years which will drive the overall global diabetic shoes market.

Global Diabetic Shoes Market: Growth Drivers

Robust incline in number of diabetic patients all over the world is escalating the demand of diabetic shoes all over the world and thus intensify the growth of global diabetic shoes market. Rising demand for new designs of shoes and increasing awareness about healthy and energetic lifestyle to intensify the growth of global diabetic shoes market during the forecast period. Escalating population especially in emerging countries along with rising propensity of people to spend more is also expected to foster the demand for diabetic shoes all across the Asia and the world. The diabetic shoes market has wide opportunity with the budding role of e-commerce and expanding new brands in the market. This would strengthen the growth of diabetic shoes market all over the world.

Global Diabetic Shoes Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the Global Diabetic Shoes industry can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific region, Japan, Middle East and Africa. It has been notified that, in 2016, North America the contributed the highest share in revenue terms in the global diabetic shoes market. Production and availability of new and innovative diabetic shoes in U.S. is strengthening the growth of North America diabetic shoes market. The Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to grow at a significant pace over the next few years till 2026. Rising disposable income in emerging economies such as China and India is expected to foster the growth of Asian diabetic shoes market during the projected period.

Global Diabetic Shoes Market: Players

Some of the major conglomerates capturing the substantial market share in the Global Diabetic Shoes market includes Podartis S.r.l., Aetrex Worldwide Inc., Orthofeet Inc., Etonic Shoes, Drew Shoe, Dr. Comfort and others. The manufacturers are focusing on production of low cost diabetic shoes especially in emerging economies in order to grab the market share in the Asia diabetic shoes market. Various shoe manufacturers are anticipated to enter into the production of diabetic shoes as the segment has immense potential.