Electric Dental Handpiece Market to Register a High Value CAGR of 5.2% by 2027 | FMI Analysis

A dental handpiece is an instrument used to hold dental burs, disks, or cups in order to perform tooth removal or to perform cleaning and polishing of teeth or restorative material. The instrument is available in two modalities that includes air driven and electrically driven handpieces. It is powered by either electric motor or air turbines.

A new research report by Future Market Insights titled ‘Electric Dental Handpiece Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012–2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017–2027’ gives clear insights on the market and its various segments. According to the analysis, the global electric dental handpiece market recorded a market value of over US$ 270 Mn in 2017, and is expected to reach a valuation in excess of US$ 450 Mn by the end of 2027. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR OF 5.2% during the forecast period. The market growth will make many companies focus solely on providing dental handpieces. Manufacturers are developing electric brushless motors to be used in various dental settings for a large number of applications. Tie-ups with distributors and other channel partners ensure continuous product availability and will help in expanding product reach both geographically and in non-traditional end use settings.

Electric Dental Handpiece Market: Dynamics

The growth of the global electric dental handpiece market is helped by a lot of factors. Mostly the technological advancements have been a contributor in the market’s growth. The increase in dental disorders also plays a crucial role in augmenting market revenue. People have started using more artificial products and there is a visible increase in the carelessness towards teeth, which has increased the rate of dental disorders. There is also an increase in the spending of people on costly dental treatments.

However not every region is economically stable, which makes certain countries within such regions incapable of purchasing these costly instruments. Stringent regulations on the manufacturing of dental devices in under developed regions can be a factor that restricts revenue growth of the global electric dental handpiece market.

Segmental Analysis

Based on the regional analysis, North America dominates the market with a higher revenue share than other regions. However, Western Europe is expected to lead in terms of a high CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period

Based on motor type, brushless motors is the dominating segment of the market, and it is also the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period

In terms of end user, the dental clinics segment leads the market with the maximum revenue and the highest growth rate

Global Electric Dental Handpiece Market: Competitive Landscape

This research report lists the top companies in the market along with brief business profiles. These profiles include the current as well as the future strategies of the companies studied. According to the market analysis, A-dec Inc. held the maximum revenue share in 2016. Some of the other major players mentioned in the report include KaVo Dental GmbH (Danaher Corporation), Dentsply Sirona Inc., Nakanishi Inc., A-dec Inc., Bien-Air Medical Technologies, SciCan Ltd., DentalEZ Group, Brasseler USA, W&H Dentalwerk Bürmoos GmbH, Lares Research etc.