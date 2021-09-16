Enterprise Network Equipment Market 2019 Developments in Future, Growth Drivers, Industry Challenges, Key Information on Major Key Players, Incredible Possibilities by Forecast 2024

Research Report On “Global Enterprise Network Equipment Industry 2019” Highlights on Market Segmentation, Value Chain Analysis, Technology Evolution, Innovation & Sustainability, Regulatory And Political Guidelines For the Industry.

Storage, network function, and server virtualization, along with the rising need for cloud-based provisioning of enterprise IT solutions are drastically shifting enterprise IT, networking, and communications toward technologically advanced equipment solutions. Networking equipment is used to combine, split, switch, or direct packets of information along a computer or telecommunications network. Networking equipment connects devices in order to share data between them. They transport, route, switch, or process network traffic. The topology of networking devices defines the network’s design or structure. Common topologies for computer networks include star, bus, ring, tree, and mesh or hybrid. Flexibility of networking devices allows enterprises to cater to a few users in small offices to several hundred users in larger offices.

Propagation of Wi-Fi is contributing significantly to the growth of enterprise WLAN equipment. Moreover, the launch of bring your own device (BYOD) to expand the mobile workforce is expected to enhance the industry growth. The BYOD tendency representing the concept of any device used anywhere is stimulating the requirement for invasive wireless networks and mission-critical mobility applications. Furthermore, small and medium-size enterprises are investing in network equipment to make technological changes and to support their expansion goals. Rapid adoption of cloud computing technologies in enterprises is responsible for the growth of the enterprise networking equipment market. Government initiatives in developing countries are aiming at creating smart cities and enhancing technological contribution which is expected to increase the demand for enterprise networking equipment. Thus, all such factors are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

The Enterprise Network Equipment market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Enterprise Network Equipment.

This report presents the worldwide Enterprise Network Equipment market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The Following Manufacturers are Covered in this Report:

Symantec Corporation

Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.

EnGenius Technologies

A10 Enterprise Networks, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Dell Technologies Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Extreme Enterprise Networks, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

F5 Enterprise Networks, Inc.

D-Link Corporation

ADTRAN, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Development

Juniper Enterprise Networks, Inc.

Riverbed Technology, Inc.

Aruba Enterprise Networks, Inc.

Ubiquiti Enterprise Networks, Inc.

ZTE Corporation

Enterprise Network Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

WLAN Equipment

Ethernet Switch

Enterprise Routers

Network Security Equipment

Enterprise Network Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

Small Enterprise

Medium-sized Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Enterprise Network Equipment Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Enterprise Network Equipment Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The Study Objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Enterprise Network Equipment status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Enterprise Network Equipment manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise Network Equipment:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Enterprise Network Equipment market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Study Coverage

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

Chapter Four: Enterprise Network Equipment Production by Regions

Chapter Five: Enterprise Network Equipment Consumption by Regions

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts

Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast

Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings in the Global Enterprise Network Equipment Study

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

