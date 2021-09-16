eRx System Market 2019 to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 with Top Key Players- Allscripts Healthcare, DrFirst, NEXTGEN Healthcare, NewCroprx and more…

A new market study, titled “Global eRx System Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

eRx, popularly known as e-prescribing or electronic prescribing, refers to the electronic, two-way transmission of prescription information between a physician, pharmacist, health plan, pharmacy benefit manager, or dispenser. eRx or e-prescribing is increasingly becoming a standard practice in the world of medicine. The technology is witnessing a gradual adoption by the clinical community across developed countries to enhance quality of care and cut healthcare costs.

This report focuses on the global eRx System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the eRx System development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

DrFirst Inc.

NEXTGEN Healthcare Information Systems LLC

NewCroprx LLC

Quality Systems Inc.

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise Solutions

Cloud-based Solutions

Market segment by Application, split into

Clinics

Hospitals

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global eRx System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the eRx System development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



