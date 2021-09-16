Europe Medical Device Packaging Market 2019 Research, Development, Trends, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Status, and Forecast 2024

Europe medical device packaging market is projected to reach USD 11,242.6 million by 2024, from USD 6,809.4 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Top Players:

Europe medical device packaging market competition by top players including –

Europe medical device packaging is dominated by Amcor Limited, followed by Bemis Company Inc. and Berry Global Inc. along with others such as

Barger,

DuPont,

CONSTANTIA,

Texchem Polymer Engineering Division,

Klöckner Pentaplast, Technipaq Inc.

Market Segments:

The Europe medical device packaging market is segmented on the basis of drug delivery device packaging, container type, raw material, end user, distribution channel and geography.

On the basis of container type, the Europe medical device packaging market is segmented into pouches, bags, blister packaging, clamshells, boxes and others.

By raw material, the market is segmented into plastics, paper & paper board, glass and others. Plastic is further sub-segmented into polyethylene, polypropylene and others. Polyethylene is sub segmented into high-density polyethylene and low-density polyethylene.

