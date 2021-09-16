Event Management as a Service 2019 Global Market Size, Market Share, Status and Forecast to 2025
The process of organizing an event for a target audience is known as event management. Event management softwarehas a set of features that help organizers plan, execute, and monitor events. Cloud-based event management software is defined as event management as a service.
The social networking site twitter dominated the market and accounted for the largest market share. Twitter has an increased customer reach which induces event organizers to update event-related information on the site. Twitter also helps in improving the marketing of events and allows event management professionals to stay up-to-date on the latest trends, technologies, and best practices of the event management industry.
The corporate organizations segment dominated the global event management as a service market. This segment comprises corporations, media organizations, associations, event management agencies, trade shows, and educational institutes where professionals use events for product launches, conferences and seminars, company outings, dinners, and team building.
In 2018, the global Event Management as a Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Event Management as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Event Management as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Lanyon
Cvent
Etouches
Eventbrite
Eventzilla
Regpack
XING Events
Bizzabo
CadmiumCD
Certain
Dean Evans and Associates
Profit Systems
iRez Systems
KweekWeek
Lyyti
Member Solutions
PlanetReg
Planning Pod
RegPoint Solutions
ReServe Interactive
Ungerboeck Systems International
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Corporate Organizations
Public Organizations and NGOs
Individual Users
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Event Management as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Event Management as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Event Management as a Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Facebook
1.4.3 Twitter
1.4.4 LinkedIn
1.4.5 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Event Management as a Service Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Corporate Organizations
1.5.3 Public Organizations and NGOs
1.5.4 Individual Users
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Event Management as a Service Market Size
2.2 Event Management as a Service Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Event Management as a Service Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Event Management as a Service Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…
https://www.nbc29.com/story/40451780/event-management-as-a-service-2019-global-market-size-market-share-status-and-forecast-to-2025
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Lanyon
12.1.1 Lanyon Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Event Management as a Service Introduction
12.1.4 Lanyon Revenue in Event Management as a Service Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Lanyon Recent Development
12.2 Cvent
12.2.1 Cvent Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Event Management as a Service Introduction
12.2.4 Cvent Revenue in Event Management as a Service Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Cvent Recent Development
12.3 Etouches
12.3.1 Etouches Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Event Management as a Service Introduction
12.3.4 Etouches Revenue in Event Management as a Service Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Etouches Recent Development
12.4 Eventbrite
12.4.1 Eventbrite Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Event Management as a Service Introduction
12.4.4 Eventbrite Revenue in Event Management as a Service Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Eventbrite Recent Development
12.5 Eventzilla
12.5.1 Eventzilla Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Event Management as a Service Introduction
12.5.4 Eventzilla Revenue in Event Management as a Service Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Eventzilla Recent Development
Continued…….
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com