Factors Driving the Growth of Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market in Chemical & Material Industry

Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing refers to accept commissioned from pharmaceutical companies, provide the service about API production, agent production, packaging and so on, which required for pharmaceutical manufacturing. The main type of contract pharmaceutical manufacturing is API and FDF.

The contract pharmaceutical manufacturing industry is not very concentrated the revenue of top eighteenth manufacturers account about 22% of global revenue.

In the world wide, the major manufactures mainly distribute in North America and Europe. The transnational companies, like Catalent and DPx, are the leading manufactures in the World.

North America and Europe is the industry’s leading region. In 2015, the revenue of contract pharmaceutical manufacturing is about 19 billion USD in North America; its proportion of total global revenue exceeds 32%. In 2015, the revenue is about 14 billion USD in Europe. Japan and India have witnessed a major chunk developing of the contract pharmaceutical manufacturing in the Asia region. Especially India, its revenue is 8 billion USD in 2015.

According to this study, over the next five years the Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing market will register a 5.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 96400 million by 2024, from US$ 68700 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

API

FDF

Segmentation by application:

Specialty/Midsize

Generics

Big Pharma

Other

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Catalent

DPx

Lonza

Piramal Healthcare

Aenova

Jubilant

Famar

Boehringer Ingelheim

Fareva Holding

AbbVie

Nipro Corp

Vetter

Sopharma

DPT Laboratories

Recipharm

NextPharma

Dishman

Aesica

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

