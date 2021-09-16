FINANCIAL LEASING MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

A financial lease is a method used by a business for acquisition of equipment with payment structured over time. To give proper definition, it can be expressed as an agreement wherein the lessor receives lease payments for the covering of ownership costs. Moreover, the lessor holds the responsibility of maintenance, taxes, and insurance.

This report focuses on the global Financial Leasing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Financial Leasing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

CDB Leasing

ICBC Financial Leasing Co., Ltd

BOC Aviation

Minsheng Financial Leasing Co., Ltd

CMB Financial Leasing

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Sale and Leaseback

Direct Leasing

Leveraged Lease

Straight Lease and Modified Lease

Primary and Secondary Lease

Market segment by Application, split into

Aviation

Ship

Construction Machinery

Medical Devices

Railway Transportation Equipment

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Financial Leasing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Financial Leasing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Financial Leasing are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

