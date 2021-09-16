Folding Furniture Market: Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016-2023 | Credence Research

Credence Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has published its latest research, “Folding Furniture Market 2023″, which gives insights into Folding Furniture in the Global market. The report determines the market size for 2016, along with forecasts until 2023. It is built using data and information sourced from exclusive data bases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis carried out by Credence Research’s team of industry experts.

Market Insight:

Preferences of people to stay in small houses due to high maintenance cost and other related costs has inclined the demand for folding furniture all over the world as it can be tucked and folded when not in use. Besides being multifunctional it can also enhance the décor of home.

The global folding furniture market is growing at a fast pace and is anticipated to achieve significant growth over the next seven years till 2023. Rising growth in home furniture along with increasing purchase of folding furniture online is anticipated to bolster the growth of folding furniture market over the forecast period.

Leading Players:

Lifetime products, Meco, IKEA, Murphy Bed Direct, Resource Furniture, Ashley Furniture, Haworth, Dorel Industries and others.

The Global Folding Furniture Market is segmented on the following

By Type

Living Room Furniture

Bedroom Furniture

Office Furniture

Others

By Usage

Residential

Commercial

By Sales Channel

Offline Store

Online Store

By Geography Segment

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Scope

The report presents the brief overview of Folding Furniture Market including business description, key information and facts, and its locations and subsidiaries

The report features product description and descriptive mechanism of action for key products along with the products developmental history and major milestones

Special feature on out-licensed and partnered product portfolio

The report summarizes all the dormant and discontinued projects

Latest company statement

Latest news and deals relating to the Folding Furniture products

Research methodology

The following research methods were used in this report:

Desk study

A questionnaire survey among specialty retail chains

Analyzing statistical data released by the Federal Customs Service

Desk study sources include materials taken from print and online media conference materials.

