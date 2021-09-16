Food Containers Market Consumer and Retail Growth, Supply Demand and Analysis By Types 2017-2026

Summary

Global Food Containers Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors such as growing urban population, increasing number of working women and introduction of new processing technologies for extending the shelf life of food products are driving the market growth. However, proper execution of technologies without zero defects is restricting the growth of the market.

By application, meat processed products segment acquired considerable growth owing to the rising sales of frozen beef products in countries such as U.S. and Germany. Based on Product, paperboard segment witnessed steady growth during forecast period due to shift in consumer tastes and increasing demand for enhanced processed food and products with hygiene packaging. By Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period and the growth of this region can be attributed to population growth, rapid urbanization and increasing disposable income in developing countries.

Some of the key players in the global Food Containers market include Caraustar Industries Incorporated, Rio Tinto Group, Anchor Glass Container Corporation, Plastipak Holdings Incorporated, Sonoco Products Company, and Printpack Incorporated, Berry Plastic Corporation, Manchester Industries , RTS Packaging, MeadWestvaco Corporation, Caraustar Industries Incorporated, Crown Holdings Incorporated, Pactiv, Ball Corporation

Fold-Pak, Owens-Illinois Group Incorporated, Bemis Company Incorporated and Graham Packaging Company Incorporated.

Products Covered:

Flexible Packaging

Glass

Rigid Packaging

Paperboard

Bags and Pouches

Metal

Plastic

Raw materials food containers

Other Products

Shapes Covered:

Rectangle

Round

Square

Applications covered:

Grain Mill Products

Fruits & Vegetables

Meat Processed Products

Bakery Products

Dairy Goods

Beverage

Sauces

Canned

Dressings

Dried

Candy

Confections

Other Application

Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

Chapter One: Executive Summary

Chapter Two: Preface

Chapter Three: Market Trend Analysis

Chapter Four: Porters Five Force Analysis

Chapter Five: Global Food Containers Market, By Material

Chapter Six: Global Food Containers Market, By Thickness

Chapter Seven: Global Food Containers Market, By Technology

Chapter Eight: Global Food Containers Market, By Application

Chapter Nine: Global Food Containers Market, By POS (or point of sale)

Chapter Ten: Global Food Containers Market, By Geography

Chapter Eleven: Key Developments

Chapter Twelve: Company Profiling

