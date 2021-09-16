GIS in the Cloud Market Growing Demand and Trends 2019 to 2025

Analytical Research Cognizance shared “GIS in the Cloud Market” report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends from 2018 to 2025.

Cloud GIS is the combination of running GIS software and services on cloud infrastructure and accessing GIS capabilities using the web. In addition, Cloud GIS could be defined as a next generation on-demand GIS technology that uses a virtualized platform or infrastructure in a scalable elastic environment.

The implementation of cloud computing technology has been a major milestone in the GIS industry. The advantages associated with the adoption of cloud GIS, such as optimized operations in real time, are encouraging organizations to shift to this technology. Cloud GIS use a virtualized platform, which is beneficial for a scalable, elastic environment.

In 2017, the global GIS in the Cloud market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2018 and 2025.

This report studies the GIS in the Cloud market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2013-2017 and forecast data 2018-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of GIS in the Cloud in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast among global major regions.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

ESRI

Google Maps (Google)

Bing Maps (Microsoft)

SuperMap

Zondy Crber

GeoStar

Hexagon Geospatial

CARTO

GIS Cloud

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

SaaS

PaaS

IaaS

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

Government

Enterprises

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of GIS in the Cloud are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Available Customizations

With the given market data, Researchers offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of GIS in the Cloud market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

Major Points From TOC for GIS in the Cloud Market report are as follows:

Chapter One: Industry Overview of GIS in the Cloud Market

Chapter Two: Global GIS in the Cloud Market Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Three: GIS in the Cloud Market Company (Top Players) Profiles

Chapter Four: Global GIS in the Cloud Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: North America GIS in the Cloud Market Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Six: Europe GIS in the Cloud Market Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Seven: China GIS in the Cloud Market Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Eight: Rest of Asia Pacific GIS in the Cloud Market Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Nine: Central & South America GIS in the Cloud Market Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Ten: Middle East & Africa GIS in the Cloud Market Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Eleven: GIS in the Cloud Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: GIS in the Cloud Market Dynamics

Chapter Thirteen: GIS in the Cloud Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter Fourteen: GIS in the Cloud Market Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: GIS in the Cloud Market Appendix

