Global 5G Chipset Market Industry Overview, Trends and Growth Opportunities Forecasted Till 2024

Market Overview

The global 5G chipset market was evaluated from 2019, as the technology has not yet been commercialized in 2018. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 75.11% over the forecast period (2019-2024).

With 5G networks soon to be rolled out, smartphone OEMs telecom players are rapidly gearing towards the shift. Telecom service providers across the globe are upgrading to 5G networks, which rely on denser arrays of small antennas to offer ultra-high data speeds.

There has been a surge in high-quality video and audio content as well. Among the digital devices, mobile devices have taken over as the preferred medium of consuming online media, including live video streaming, file sharing, audio streaming, and running business applications, among others. However, current LTE technologies do not entirely support all these applications. This has been a significant factor driving the adoption of 5G, for high internet speeds and coverage, as well as reduced latency.

5G is expected to add several layers of complexity to the spectrum, due to the all-inclusive nature of services that it supports, from extreme broadband services to massive machine-type communications (mMTC) and ultra-reliable MTC. Every application demands its own position in the spectrum depending on its requirements.

Over the forecast period, as more countries acquire the required infrastructure to support 5G, and with an increasing demand for faster data transfers and reliance on cloud technology, the demand for 5G chipsets is expected to surge, creating an immense market potential for 5G chipset market.

Scope of the Report

5G chipsets enable 5G packet transmission on smartphones, portable hotspots, IoT devices, and increasingly, notebook PCs with mobile network capabilities. 5G mobile devices will combine familiar sub-6GHz bands with new MIMO antenna systems, as well as high-frequency millimeter-wave.(mmWave) bands with highly-focused beam-steering.

Key Market Trends

Industrial Automation to Account for Significant Share

The manufacturing companies across the world are under immense pressure due to shorter product and business lifecycles and intense volatility in the business. The profit margins are getting squeezed as the workforce is aging, and components increasingly become more varied and complicated to manufacture.

Internet of Things (IoT), coupled with the 5G network, is expected to enhance the aforementioned business issues associated with industrial automation. The enhanced network provides manufacturers to build smart factories and leverage emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, augmented reality, and automation.

In the future, the smart factories are expected to comprise several sensors to monitor various aspects of the working environment. The 5G network is likely to offer low-latency, wireless flexibility, and high capacity performance to the smart factories enabling them to overcome challenges in the production environment. As a result, it creates immense opportunities for chipset manufacturers to invest mainly in devices used in industrial automation.

In industrial automation, 5G acts as an enabler to new operating models. Notably, the wireless industry needs to engage with future customers and potential users.

North America to Account for Largest Share

North America is expected to account for the significant market share of the 5G chipset market, and dominance is mainly due to the high rate of adoption of advanced technologies in the market studied.

The region is also home to Qualcomm, a dominant player in smartphone communications chips, making half of all core baseband radio chips in smartphones. It is one of the big U.S. technology companies, with a major role in the global 5G chipset market.

Therefore, in 2018, U.S. President blocked microchip maker Broadcom’s USD 117 billion takeovers of rival Qualcomm amid concerns that it would give China the upper hand in the 5G chipset market. According to Ericsson, North America is anticipated to lead the 5G mobile technology, with all the major operators stating their intentions to deploy the 5G early.

Competitive Landscape

All the companies involved in the production of 5G chipsets in the current market scenario are highly competitive and mostly market incumbents. All of them have equally high R&D capabilities, and all of them have equally effective competitive strategies. Such competition, even before commercialization of the product, indicates a high probability of an increase in the competitive rivalry over the forecast period. Due to this, the market is highly fragmented.

Some of the key players in the 5G chipset market are Qualcomm, Intel, Samsung. Some of the recent developments in 5G chipset market are as follows:

Qualcomm announced that its upcoming flagship mobile platform will feature a system-on-chip (SoC) built on the 7nm process node. The 7nm SoC can be paired with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X50 5G modem, which is anticipated to be the first 5G-capable mobile platform for smartphones and other mobile devices.

MediaTek and China Mobile signed the 5G Device Forerunner Initiative memorandum at the 2018 MWC SH Global End Device Summit organized by China Mobile to jointly develop 5G terminal devices and enhance the maturity of 5G chipsets and terminals. This initiative was kick-started by China Mobile to promote the maturity and expansion of the industry for 5G terminal devices.

