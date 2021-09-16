Global Adult Vibrator Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025

An adult vibrator is an object or device that is primarily used to facilitate human sexual pleasure, Many popular adult vibrators are designed to resemble human genitals and may be vibrating or non-vibrating.

The adult vibrator market in North America is witnessing rapid growth. The rise in demand for adult toys from older women and couples is driving sales in this region. Changing cultural values and the rising propensity to experiment with adult toys, will lead to an increase in demand for adult toys during the forecast period. Retailers are creating prominent shelf lines for sexual health and wellness products. The US accounts for the larger share of the market, while Canada, too, is witnessing strong demand.

The global Adult Vibrator market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Adult Vibrator market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Adult Vibrator in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Adult Vibrator in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Adult Vibrator market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Adult Vibrator market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

BMS Factory

California Exotic

Church & Dwight

LELO

Reckitt Benckiser

Standard Innovation (We-Vibe)

Adam & Eve

Ann Summers

Aneros

Bad Dragon

Beate Uhse

Crave

Dame Products

Diamond Products

Eves Garden

Fun Factory

Happy Valley

Holistic Wisdom

Jopen

Lovehoney

Love Life Products

Minna Life

Tantus

TENGA

The Pleasure Chest (Crystal Delights)

Vibratex

Market size by Product

Insertion Vibrators

Dual-Purpose Vibrators

External Vibrators

Market size by End User

Adult and Specialty Stores

Online Retail Stores

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Adult Vibrator market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Adult Vibrator market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Adult Vibrator companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Adult Vibrator submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Adult Vibrator are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Adult Vibrator market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia Pacific

9 Central & South America

10 Middle East and Africa

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

