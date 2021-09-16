Global Aerospace Composites Market 2019 Size, Share, Future Scope, Demands And Projected Industry Growths To 2024

“Analytical Research Cognizance” shared Latest Report with Trends and Top Manufacturers analysis of “Aerospace Composites Market” Forecast to 2024

The aerospace composites market is anticipated to register a CAGR of above 7%, during the forecast period.

Get Sample for Global Aerospace Composites Market Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/381123

The characteristics of composites, like temperature and chemical resistance, light weight, high stiffness, dimensional stability, and flex performance, among others, have made their use popular in various aerospace components and structural applications.

Reduced maintenance and longer design life, fewer parts, and reduced tooling and assembly costs are some of the reasons that drive the composites market in the aerospace industry.

The increasing investments in R&D of advanced composite materials by various aerospace companies, like General Electric, the Boeing Company, and Airbus SE ,among others, is also supporting the growth of the aerospace composites market.

Scope of the Report

The aerospace composites market includes all the applications of composites in military aircraft, commercial aircraft, general aviation aircraft, and spacecraft.

Key Market Trends

The Military Segment Dominates, in Terms of the Market Share

The military segment of the market is expected to record the highest CAGR, during the forecast period. The composites used in military aircraft are lightweight, durable, and chemical and temperature resistant. The additional properties of composites used in military aircraft are ballistic and low detection-ability by radars. For instance, carbon and glass fibre-reinforced plastic laminates are used in Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II in element, like vertical stabilizer, tailplane, flaps, and wings skin that account for approximately 40% weight of aircraft. Military helicopter blades are also made of composite materials, which makes it much lighter. The development of advanced materials and composite fibers, which decrease the detection rate and weight of the aircraft, is expected to drive the growth of the segments during the forecast period.

Access Complete Global Aerospace Composites Industry Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/report/aerospace-composites-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024

Currently, North America Holds the Major Share in the Aerospace Composites Market

North America is expected to remain the largest market, due to the augmentation in end-user industries, and an increasing demand for lightweight materials in the aerospace industry. The growth is mainly driven by increasing consumption of aerospace composites in exterior and interior parts in the commercial and military aircraft. The United States is the largest consumer of aerospace composites, globally, in terms of value and volume, and is expected to strengthen its position further during the forecast period. The growth of the US aerospace composites market is attributed to the presence of giant players, such as Boeing and GE, along with the establishment of several new composite manufacturing facilities in the country.

Competitive Landscape

The prominent players in the market are Toray Industries Inc., SGL Carbon SE, Hexcel Corporation, Solvay SA, and DuPont. The partnerships of the companies with OEMs for the development of components and parts of the aircraft, to increase the profitability of the end user, is expected to open new market opportunities to the existing players. Also, investments of companies into advanced composites for space-based applications may also help increase their market presence.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Purchase this Market Research Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/381123

Some of the Points from TOC is:

Chapter One: INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

Chapter Two: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Chapter Three: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Chapter Four: MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Chapter Five: MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Aircraft Type

5.1.1 Fixed Wing aircraft

5.1.1.1 Narrow Body

5.1.1.2 Wide Body

5.1.1.3 Regional

5.1.1.4 Freighter

5.1.2 Rotorcraft

5.2 Engine Type

5.2.1 Turbofan

Chapter Six: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Bombardier Inc.

6.4.2 Embraer SA

6.4.3 The Boeing Company

6.4.4 Airbus SE

6.4.5 Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China Ltd

Chapter Seven: MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

About us:

www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically. With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “out of the box” developments in the market.

Contact Us:

Matt Wilson

Manager – Global Sales

Analytical Research Cognizance

+1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448

[email protected]

http://www.arcognizance.com/