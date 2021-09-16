GLOBAL CRUDE OIL PIPELINE TRANSPORTATION MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SHARE, GROWTH, SALES, TRENDS, SUPPLY, FORECAST 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Pipeline transportation is a method of transportation which involves movement of solid, liquid or gaseous products over long distances through pipelines. This mode of transportation is mostly used for transport of crude and refined petroleum products such as oil and natural gas. However pipelines are also useful for transporting other fluids such as water, slurry, sewage, and beer. Capsule pipelining using pneumatic tubes provides solution for transporting the solids in some cases.

Pipeline transportation has numerous advantages such as flexibility, complete automation of loading and unloading operations, flexibility, low operating costs, and environmental friendliness. Pipelines are ideal for unidirectional flow of goods and inflationary influences have minimal effect on the transport cost. All these factors are driving the pipeline transportation market, and this market is expected to grow at a very high pace. The major concern of safety arises when pipelines are conveying flammable or explosive material, such as natural gas or oil. Pipelines can be the target of vandalism or sabotage. Pipeline transportation faces the challenges in steady and smooth operation with need of constant surveillance and monitoring. Information communication technology (ICT) can help reduce the costs, streamline the management process, improve communication efficiency, and ensure safety and security. All these issues pose lucrative opportunities for companies providing ICT solutions and services in the market. Offerings of the market players revolve around automation and digitization of pipeline operations, minimization of downtimes, supervisory control and data acquisition, safety and security solutions along with others. Leading market players such as ABB, Siemens, Schneider Electric and many more are already providing comprehensive solutions based on the type of pipelines and the challenges faced by them. They also offer unique solutions to enhance the pipeline operations by providing solutions such as Pipeline Integrity Management Solutions (PIMS), SCADA and other pipeline management system software.

This report focuses on the global Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Alstom

ABB

Schneider Electric

Siemens

ESRI

Emerson

Trimble Navigation

Rockwell Automation

FMC Technologies

Alcatel-Lucent

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Consulting Services

Managed Services

Maintenance and Support

Market segment by Application, split into

Oil and Gas

Coal

Chemical

Water

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

