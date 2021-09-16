GLOBAL ELECTRICITY GENERATION MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SHARE, GROWTH, SALES, TRENDS, SUPPLY, FORECAST 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Electricity Generation Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Electricity Generation market includes power generation companies that produce electricity using a variety of sources such as hydro, fossil fuels, solar, nuclear wind and biomass.

Natural gas and renewable energy sources are increasingly being used For generating electricity to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions. Renewable energy sources include electricity generated from solar, wind, hydropower, geothermal and biomass. The use of natural gas and renewable energy sources help to reduce the environmental damage caused by the earlier methods of using fossil fuels and coal.

This report focuses on the global Electricity Generation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electricity Generation development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Enel

Engie

Iberdrola

Exelon

Duke Energy

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hydroelectric Power Generation

Fossil Fuel Electric Power Generation

Nuclear Electric Power Generation

Solar Electric Power Generation

Wind Electric Power Generation

Geothermal Electric Power Generation

Biomass Electric Power Generation

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Power Stations

Substation

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Electricity Generation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Electricity Generation development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electricity Generation are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Electricity Generation Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Hydroelectric Power Generation

1.4.3 Fossil Fuel Electric Power Generation

1.4.4 Nuclear Electric Power Generation

1.4.5 Solar Electric Power Generation

1.4.6 Wind Electric Power Generation

1.4.7 Geothermal Electric Power Generation

1.4.8 Biomass Electric Power Generation

1.4.9 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Electricity Generation Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Power Stations

1.5.3 Substation

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Electricity Generation Market Size

2.2 Electricity Generation Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Electricity Generation Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Electricity Generation Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Electricity Generation Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Electricity Generation Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Electricity Generation Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Electricity Generation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Electricity Generation Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Electricity Generation Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Electricity Generation Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Electricity Generation Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Electricity Generation Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Enel

12.1.1 Enel Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Electricity Generation Introduction

12.1.4 Enel Revenue in Electricity Generation Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Enel Recent Development

12.2 Engie

12.2.1 Engie Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Electricity Generation Introduction

12.2.4 Engie Revenue in Electricity Generation Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Engie Recent Development

12.3 Iberdrola

12.3.1 Iberdrola Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Electricity Generation Introduction

12.3.4 Iberdrola Revenue in Electricity Generation Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Iberdrola Recent Development

12.4 Exelon

12.4.1 Exelon Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Electricity Generation Introduction

12.4.4 Exelon Revenue in Electricity Generation Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Exelon Recent Development

12.5 Duke Energy

12.5.1 Duke Energy Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Electricity Generation Introduction

12.5.4 Duke Energy Revenue in Electricity Generation Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Duke Energy Recent Development

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

