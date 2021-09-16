Global Female Condoms Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025 Read more: http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4298093#ixzz5o66yF7iJ

A female condom is a birth control device that acts as a barrier to prevent sexual fluids from entering the vagina during intercourse. It protects against pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

The online stores will be the fastest-growing segment and will continue to maintain its lead in the global market. Much of the segment’s growth is due to its higher penetration rate and adoptability. Female condoms are easily accessible online and allow for useful comparison in terms of brand, price, and product features. Also, with the constant provision of reviews and feedback through online platforms, the segment will witness considerable growth in the coming years.

The APAC is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in terms of market share owing to the increasing consumption pattern of female condoms in the coming years. The use of condoms is increasing in developing countries, such as India and China, because of the rapid changes in consumer lifestyles and rising awareness, besides the initiatives taken by the governments to promote the use of female condoms for the prevention of STDs and population growth restriction.

The global Female Condoms market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Female Condoms market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Female Condoms in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Female Condoms in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Female Condoms market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Female Condoms market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Durex

Okamoto

Trojan

Ansell

The Female Health Company

Sagami

Gulin Latex

Reckitt Benckiser Group

StaySafe Condoms

Market size by Product

Vaginal Contraceptive Ring

Vaginal Contraceptive Membrane

Other

Market size by End User

Online Stores

Retail Outlets

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Female Condoms market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Female Condoms market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Female Condoms companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Female Condoms submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Table Of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Female Condoms Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Female Condoms Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Vaginal Contraceptive Ring

1.4.3 Vaginal Contraceptive Membrane

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Female Condoms Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Online Stores

1.5.3 Retail Outlets

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Female Condoms Market Size

2.1.1 Global Female Condoms Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Female Condoms Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Female Condoms Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Female Condoms Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Female Condoms Revenue by Regions

…

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Durex

11.1.1 Durex Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Durex Female Condoms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Durex Female Condoms Products Offered

11.1.5 Durex Recent Development

11.2 Okamoto

11.2.1 Okamoto Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Okamoto Female Condoms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Okamoto Female Condoms Products Offered

11.2.5 Okamoto Recent Development

11.3 Trojan

11.3.1 Trojan Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Trojan Female Condoms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Trojan Female Condoms Products Offered

11.3.5 Trojan Recent Development

11.4 Ansell

11.4.1 Ansell Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Ansell Female Condoms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Ansell Female Condoms Products Offered

11.4.5 Ansell Recent Development

11.5 The Female Health Company

11.5.1 The Female Health Company Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 The Female Health Company Female Condoms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 The Female Health Company Female Condoms Products Offered

11.5.5 The Female Health Company Recent Development

Continued…….

