Global High Visibility Apparel Market Size and Growth Rate to 2024 is Examined in a Latest Research

High-Visibility apparel is defined as clothing with the purpose of making the wearer more visible. It falls in the category of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and will have an ANSI/ISEA label defining garment characteristics including manufacturer info as well as product designation and the corresponding ANSI/ISEA class standard. High-Visibility clothing increases conspicuity of workers that may be exposed to hazardous situations under both day and evening low-light conditions. Very bright colors are used in apparel designed to provide maximum conspicuity during daylight hours. The reflective material is added to apparel for workers in traffic and where other light sources reflect.

The origins of high-visibility apparel began in the 1930’s. After decades of development, there are organizations in place to govern the clearly defined standards with which high-visibility (hi-vis) personal protective equipment (PPE) must comply—the ultimate purpose of which is worker safety. In high-traffic areas and those with low visibility (i.e., inclement weather), hi-vis clothing could mean the difference between life and death. In USA, high visibility apparel has become the standard matching clothing for road way workers, utility workers, police and airport personnel.

The USA sale of high visibility apparel increased from 11323 k units in 2011 to 13907 k units in 2015. In 2015, the global high visibility apparel market is led by USA. China and Europe are also the main market. Carhartt is the USA leader, holding 9.5% sale market share in 2015. In addition, Red Kap, Reflective Apparel Factory, Sportex Safety and ML Kishigo are also important participant in the US market. Moreover, we think the USA high visibility apparel sale market is estimated to be worth US$370 million by the end of 2020.

High visibility apparel downstream is wide and recently high visibility apparel has acquired increasing significance in various fields of road construction and maintenance, police, utilities, airport personnel and others. Road construction and maintenance hold nearly 42% of total downstream consumption of high-visibility apparel.

Currently, some US manufacturers produce high visibility apparel in the United States plant. In addition, in order to reduce production costs, some US manufacturers shift manufacturing plant in developing countries. In addition to these, there are some manufacturers produce high visibility apparel by OEM. In the future, we believe that the modes of production of the latter will be the mainstream market.

With the development of Chinese manufacturer high visibility apparel production technology, their share in the global market is increasing, and competitiveness in the global market gradually increases. We believe that US imports from China will continue to increase.

USA market is expected to witness stable growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, high visibility apparel sale will show a trend of steady growth. In 2020 the sale of high visibility apparel is estimated to be 17546 k units. On product prices, the slow upwards trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

According to this study, over the next five years the High Visibility Apparel market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in High Visibility Apparel business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of High Visibility Apparel market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the High Visibility Apparel value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Polyester High Visibility Apparel

Modacrylic High Visibility Apparel

FR Cotton High Visibility Apparel

Others

Segmentation by application:

Road Construction and Maintenance

Police

Utilities

Airport Personnel

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Carhartt

Red Kap

Reflective Apparel Factory

Sportex Safety

Ergodyne

ML Kishigo

Honeywell

Lakeland

GSS Safety

Protective Industrial Products

National Safety Apparel

3A Safety Groups

Pyramex Safety Products

Portwest

Zhejiang Shunfa Reflective Clothing

Viking

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global High Visibility Apparel consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of High Visibility Apparel market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global High Visibility Apparel manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the High Visibility Apparel with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of High Visibility Apparel submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

>Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global High Visibility Apparel by Players

Chapter Four: High Visibility Apparel by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global High Visibility Apparel Market Forecast



