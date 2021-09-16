Global Non-lethal Weapon Market: Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast 2024

“Analytical Research Cognizance” shared Latest Report with Trends and Top Manufacturers analysis of “Non-lethal Weapon Market” Forecast to 2024

The non-lethal weapons market is estimated to register a CAGR of 4.56% during the forecast period, 2019 – 2024.

Increasing armed violence and political tensions have resulted in governments across the world taking precautions and arming the military and the police forces with non-lethal weapons. Instances of civilian violence and clashes with armed forces in Asia and Europe have led to the deployment of non-lethal weapons.

These factors will continue to drive the demand for non-lethal weapons, as law enforcement agencies try to reduce fatalities and casualties in such events, which is expected to help the market during the forecast period.

The emphasis on the increase in homeland security budget in the United States is likely to increase the procurement of non-lethal weapons, in the years to come.

Technological advancements, in terms of non-lethal weapons, are expected to provide growth opportunities for the market in the years to come.

Competitive Landscape

The non-lethal weapons market is highly fragmented. Mergers and acquisitions between the market players in the recent past have helped the companies strengthen their market presence. For instance, Amtech Less-Lethal Systems Inc. had acquired Thomas Lowe Defense (TLD). The acquisition resulted in the broadening of the product portfolio of the company, which now includes modular and reusable diversionary devices that can be used for training, as well as operations.

Scope of the Report

Non-lethal weapons are the weapons that can cause pain/irritation/uneasiness to any of the human senses, without any permanent damage to any of the senses or bodily functions. Non-lethal weapons also cover barricades that block the movement and entry of vehicles and humans in an area.

Key Market Trends

Ammunition Segment is Projected to Grow at a High Pace

At present, the ammunition segment has the highest market share out of all the segments. Technological advancements are likely to lead to the development of new non-lethal ammunition in the future, which may propel the growth of the market in the coming years. The different types of non-lethal ammunition are rubber bullets, wax bullets, plastic bullets, bean bag rounds, and sponge grenades. Rubber bullets are rubber or rubber-coated projectiles that are fired from standard firearms or dedicated riot guns. They are used for short range practice, animal control, and riot control. Rubber projectiles have been replaced by other materials as rubber tends to bounce uncontrollably. Wax bullets are most commonly used for indoor pistol target practice. The projectiles are made from melted paraffin, bee wax, or candle, and they are propelled only by a primer.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth

In the non-lethal weapons market, North America has generated the highest revenue among all regions. However, the growth of the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the highest during the forecast period. With the escalating tensions in the Kashmir Valley and protests all over India, during the past few years, the demand for less-lethal weapons has increased. Occasional riots and civil unrest, such as demonstrations and protests in cities in eastern China, often in connection with labor-related, environmental, and educational issues, have led to the police forces resorting to the use of non-lethal ammunition, which, collectively, shall have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

