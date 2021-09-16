Global Nurse Call Systems Market – New Way to Communicate By Equipment (Intercom Systems, Mobile Systems, Buttons, and Integrated Communication Systems), Technology (Wired Systems and Wireless Systems), Application (Emergency Medical Alarms

Nurse call systems are designed to alert the nurses just in case of medical emergency or need for care. These systems are designed for one technique of patient-to-nurse communication. Wherever the patient pushes a button that triggers a call light and generates a tone at the nurse’s desk. These systems are even used to track a patient particularly in assisted living or old age centers or are used to give an indication of an occasion probable just in case of ambulatory services. These systems reduce the latent period by nurse and doctors leading to effective workflow. Within the current market wireless technologies is quickly growing trend within the healthcare market.

The “Global Nurse Call Systems Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global nurse call systems market with detailed market segmentation by equipment, technology, application, end-users, and geography. The global nurse call systems market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The market of nurse call systems is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such effective communication with the patients during emergencies and take informed decisions as well as reduction in the time required to give emergency help. Rapidly rising digitalization in healthcare organization is the primary factor which is driving the growth of nurse call systems market. On other hand, upcoming technologies such as, integration of nurse call systems with smartphones and in-hospital wireless phones expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.

Market Segments:

The global nurse call systems market is segmented on the basis of equipment, technology, application, and end users. The segment of equipment includes, intercom systems, mobile systems, buttons, and integrated communication systems. The technology segment classified into, wired systems and wireless systems. On the basis of application, the nurse call systems market is segmented as, emergency medical alarms, wanderer control, workflow support, and other applications. Based on end user, the market is segmented as, hospitals, clinics, nursing homes & medical assisted living centers, and other end users.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global nurse call systems market based on equipment, technology, application, and end users. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall nurse call systems market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

By Region Growth:

North America accounts for the largest market share due to increase in healthcare budget in well-developed countries such as U.S. and Canada. The faster uptake of new technology, presence of large hospitals and high per capita income of the U.S. makes it a dominating force in the global nurse call system market. Moreover, Asia Pacific is to witness significant growth in the nurse call systems market during the forecast period, as it offers lucrative growth opportunities to the nurse call systems market players.

The report analyzes factors affecting the nurse call systems market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

