GLOBAL ONLINE FUNDRAISING PLATFORMS MARKET 2019 SIZE, TRENDS, INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, LEADING PLAYERS & FUTURE FORECAST BY 2025

Executive Summary

This report focuses on the global Online Fundraising Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Fundraising Platforms development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Qgiv

Salsa

Double the Donation

CiviCRM

Fundly

WeFunder

Kickstarter

Kiva

360 MatchPro

Aplos

NeonCRM

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud based

On Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Individuals

Nonprofit Organizations

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Online Fundraising Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Online Fundraising Platforms development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Online Fundraising Platforms are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Online Fundraising Platforms Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud based

1.4.3 On Premise

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Online Fundraising Platforms Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Individuals

1.5.3 Nonprofit Organizations

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Online Fundraising Platforms Market Size

2.2 Online Fundraising Platforms Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Online Fundraising Platforms Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Online Fundraising Platforms Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Online Fundraising Platforms Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Online Fundraising Platforms Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Online Fundraising Platforms Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Online Fundraising Platforms Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Online Fundraising Platforms Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Online Fundraising Platforms Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Online Fundraising Platforms Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Online Fundraising Platforms Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Online Fundraising Platforms Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Qgiv

12.1.1 Qgiv Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Online Fundraising Platforms Introduction

12.1.4 Qgiv Revenue in Online Fundraising Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Qgiv Recent Development

12.2 Salsa

12.2.1 Salsa Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Online Fundraising Platforms Introduction

12.2.4 Salsa Revenue in Online Fundraising Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Salsa Recent Development

12.3 Double the Donation

12.3.1 Double the Donation Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Online Fundraising Platforms Introduction

12.3.4 Double the Donation Revenue in Online Fundraising Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Double the Donation Recent Development

12.4 CiviCRM

12.4.1 CiviCRM Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Online Fundraising Platforms Introduction

12.4.4 CiviCRM Revenue in Online Fundraising Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 CiviCRM Recent Development

12.5 Fundly

12.5.1 Fundly Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Online Fundraising Platforms Introduction

12.5.4 Fundly Revenue in Online Fundraising Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Fundly Recent Development

12.6 WeFunder

12.6.1 WeFunder Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Online Fundraising Platforms Introduction

12.6.4 WeFunder Revenue in Online Fundraising Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 WeFunder Recent Development

12.7 Kickstarter

12.7.1 Kickstarter Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Online Fundraising Platforms Introduction

12.7.4 Kickstarter Revenue in Online Fundraising Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Kickstarter Recent Development

12.8 Kiva

12.8.1 Kiva Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Online Fundraising Platforms Introduction

12.8.4 Kiva Revenue in Online Fundraising Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Kiva Recent Development

12.9 360 MatchPro

12.9.1 360 MatchPro Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Online Fundraising Platforms Introduction

12.9.4 360 MatchPro Revenue in Online Fundraising Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 360 MatchPro Recent Development

12.10 Aplos

12.10.1 Aplos Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Online Fundraising Platforms Introduction

12.10.4 Aplos Revenue in Online Fundraising Platforms Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Aplos Recent Development

12.11 NeonCRM

