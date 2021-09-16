Global Paraffins Market Study 2019-2025, by Segment, by Type, by Company, Key Players, Trends, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities
Paraffin wax is a white or colourless soft solid, derived from petroleum, coal or oil shale, that consists of a mixture of hydrocarbon molecules containing between twenty and forty carbon atoms.
Global paraffins market is expected to grow over the forecast period, owing to increasing application as a sizing agent within expanding construction and infrastructure industries in emerging nations. Increasing applications in cosmetics industry is also anticipated to augment product demand over coming years.
Global Paraffins market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Paraffins.
This report researches the worldwide Paraffins market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Paraffins breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Blended Waxes
Micro Powsers
BASF
Clariant
ExxonMobil
Lubrizol
Marcus Oil & Chemical
Hexion
Paraffins Breakdown Data by Type
Fully refined
Semi refined
Scale
Paraffins Breakdown Data by Application
Construction and infrastructure
Cosmetic
Internal olefins
Secondary alcohols
Sulphonates
Chlorinated paraffins
Oilfield chemicals
Paraffins Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Paraffins Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Paraffins capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Paraffins manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Paraffins :
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
