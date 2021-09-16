Global Passenger Drones Market 2019 Regional-Outlook, Revenue, Growth, Business Opportunities and Recent Developments Till 2026

The global passenger drones market is estimated to reach USD 1,419.5 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 29.5% during the forecast period, according to a new study published by Polaris Market Research. The report ‘Passenger Drones Market Share, Size, Trends, & Industry Analysis Report, By Component (Hardware, Software, Services); By Capacity (Less than 100 kg, More than 100 kg); By End-User (Personal, Commercial); By Region: Segment Forecast, 2019 – 2026’ provides an extensive analysis of present market dynamics and predicted future trends. In 2018, the hardware segment dominated the global passenger drones industry, in terms of revenue. Europe was the leading contributor to the global market in 2018.

Passenger Drones are move people for short to medium distances. Being capable of vertical takeoff and landing (VLOT), these can replace driving on roads in cities. Passenger Drones will solve the problem of transport during peak travel time and overcoming obstacles like bridges or lakes. Not just daily commute, passenger drones can be of great significance in adversities and be used for rescue, search operations, emergency supply delivery or air ambulance.

The growing need for cheaper, faster and cleaner transport is increasing the demand for transport alternatives. The increasing demand for intelligent technologies that reduce emissions and offer higher energy efficiency play a key role in the passenger drone market growth. The increasing penetration of mobile devices and technological advancements in components such as camera, mapping software, and others are expected to further support passenger drone market growth.

The well-known companies profiled in the passenger drones market report include Ehang, Volocopter GmbH, AeroMobil, Joby Aviation, Uber Technologies Inc., Boeing, Airbus S.A.S., Astro Aerospace, Cartivator, Lilium, and Terrafugia among others. These companies are consistently launching new products to enhance their offerings in the passenger drones industry. With the advancement of technologies, companies are innovating and introducing new solutions to cater to the growing needs of the customers. Leading companies are also acquiring other companies, and enhancing their offerings to improve their market reach.

The decline in drone costs and technological advancement is encouraging significant investments in the technology. The growing urban population and their aspiration to avoid traffic congestion will further push the passenger drone market growth during the forecast period. However, safety, security, and privacy concerns restrict the market growth. Growing demand from emerging economies, and technological advancements are factors expected to provide numerous growth opportunities in the coming years.

Europe generated the highest revenue in the market during 2017. The increasing population, and growing need for efficient travel options drives the growth of this market. Presence of key players in the region, significant investments, and increasing technological innovation further support the market growth.

The different components used in passenger drones include hardware, software, and services. In 2017, the hardware segment accounted for the largest share in the global market. The hardware used in passenger drones include technologically advanced cameras, navigation systems, frames, controllers, propulsion systems, and others.

