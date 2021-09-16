Global Robotic Pool Cleaner/ Automatic Pool Cleaner Market Size, Statistics, Challenges, Opportunities, Segmentation and Forecast by 2024

This report studies the Robotic Pool Cleaner market. A robotic pool cleaner is a unit that runs from an outside power source rather than your pool’s filtration system. It is sort of like a Roomba for your pool. They run on wheels or tank treads and have removable filter bags that you take out and clean after each use.

Robotic pool cleaners work independently from the filter and pump and are driven by an electric motor inside the unit. They are self-contained, collecting debris in a filter canister within the cleaner. Robotic pool cleaners have built-in intelligence that ensures they don’t get stuck in corners and on steps and provide better coverage than alternative cleaners.

According to the database of QYR Electronics Research Center, the United States Robotic Pool Cleaner markets has a total value of 81.83 M USD back in 2012, and increased to 188.25 M USD in 2016. We made a series of functional calculation and deduced the past 5 year’s data with scientific model.

In terms of sales volume, the total sales of Robotic Pool Cleaner in the United States had increased to 252.4 K Units in 2016 from 88.3 K Units in 2012, and it is expected to increase from 322.0 K Sqm by 2017 to 646.5 K Units by 2022.

Nowadays, the top five companies make up more than 82.86% market share of the Robotic Pool Cleaner market, in terms of revenue. The top three manufacturers are Maytronics, Aqua Products, and Zodiac. They respectively with market share as 37.93%, 19.22%, and 10.38% in 2016.

According to this study, over the next five years the Robotic Pool Cleaner / Automatic Pool Cleaner market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Robotic Pool Cleaner / Automatic Pool Cleaner business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Robotic Pool Cleaner / Automatic Pool Cleaner market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Robotic Pool Cleaner / Automatic Pool Cleaner value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Crawler Drive

Wheel Drive

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Residential Pool

Commercial Pool

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Maytronics

Aqua Products

Zodiac

Hayward

Pentair

iRobot

Desjoyaux

SmartPoo

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Robotic Pool Cleaner / Automatic Pool Cleaner consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Robotic Pool Cleaner / Automatic Pool Cleaner market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Robotic Pool Cleaner / Automatic Pool Cleaner manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Robotic Pool Cleaner / Automatic Pool Cleaner with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Robotic Pool Cleaner / Automatic Pool Cleaner submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

