Global Trail Cameras Market Size, Share, Drivers, Trends, Challenges and Forecast by 2019-2024

A game camera, often referred to as “trail camera”, is a tough, motion-activated camera designed to take photos and videos of wildlife and security surveillance, and Trail Cameras is comprised of a motion detector and a digital camera. The motion detector uses passive infrared technology to sense movement and trigger the camera. Trail Cameras are major used by hunters, researchers, wildlife enthusiasts and property.

The trail cameras industry had reached a sales volume of approximately 469.73 K units in 2011, and the sales volume was estimated 649.07 K units in 2016.

The global largest market is North America. The market reached a consumption volume of approximately 358.92 K Units in 2016, and the consumption volume share is 55.30%, which followed by Europe, it reached a consumption volume of 221.83 K Units in 2016, and the consumption volume share is 34.18%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Trail Cameras market will register a 2.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 74 million by 2024, from US$ 64 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Trail Cameras business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Trail Cameras market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Trail Cameras value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Pixel <8MP

Pixel 8-12MP

Pixel >12MP

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Entertainment

Hunting

Research

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Prometheus Group

Vista Outdoor

GSM Outdoors

Wildgame Innovations

Bgha Inc.

EBSCO Industries

Reconyx

Cuddeback Trailer and Equipment

Covert Scouting Cameras

Spypoint

Bolymedia

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Trail Cameras consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Trail Cameras market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Trail Cameras manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Trail Cameras with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Trail Cameras submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

