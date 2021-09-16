Healthcare Gamification Market in Advance Technology and New Innovations Available in New Report 2027 Fitbit, Inc., Ayogo Health, hubbub health, Microsoft, Bunchball, EveryMove, Akili Interactive Labs, JawBone

Rising adoption of digital tools by patients and increasing digitalization in healthcare is expected to fuel the growth of the healthcare gamification market during the forecast period. Additionally, demographic shift towards millennial that are conscious regarding personal health and significantly dependent on wearable devices for fitness tracking are further expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, product innovation and development of medical device industry as well as increasing usage of mobile smartphones are likely to offer growth opportunities to the companies in the healthcare gamification market.

Healthcare Gamification Market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period.

Gamification includes applying game design techniques, game styles, game mechanics or non-game applications as a channel to incorporate healthy behaviors and thereby potentially transform patient outcomes. Gamified apps, therapies and devices are gradually appearing in the field of healthcare that helps to make easy behavior changes in better and fun way. Gamification procedures in healthcare industry is still at experimental stage and majorly applied to health and wellness as an educational and training tool to encourage people for taking actions leading to health benefits.

The List of Companies

1. Fitbit, Inc.

2. Ayogo Health Inc.

3. hubbub health, inc.

4. Microsoft

5. Bunchball inc.

6. EveryMove

7. Akili Interactive Labs, Inc.

8. JawBone

9. MANGO HEALTH

10. Nike, Inc.

The report contains basic, secondary and advanced information pertaining to the Healthcare Gamification Market global status and trend, market size, share, growth, trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2018 – 2027.

The “Global Healthcare Gamification Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation by game type, application, end user, and geography. The global healthcare gamification market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading healthcare gamification market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global healthcare gamification market is segmented on the basis of game type, application, and end user. Based on game type, the market is segmented into casual games, serious games and exercise games. On the basis of application, the healthcare gamification market is segmented into fitness management, medical training, physical therapy and others. Based on end user, the healthcare gamification market is classified as enterprise-based users and consumer-based users.

