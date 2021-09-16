High Impact PolyStyrene (HIPS) for Opaque Rigid Medical Packaging Market Growth Is Skyrocketing Beyond Predictions

High impact polystyrene, or HIPS, is a versatile plastic resin used in the manufacture of numerous products. Easy to fabricate, this resilient material costs little to produce and offers applications in many industries. Its physical properties permit flexible machining and surface applications such as paints and adhesives. The material can be used as packaging filler, pressed into board, molded into products, or delivered on sheets or rolls. Its characteristic dimensional stability permits it to be employed in low strength construction and in its natural translucent form makes it suitable for food processing applications.

First, for industry structure analysis, the HIPS for opaque rigid medical packaging industry is fragmented, but still more concentrated compared with the whole HIPS industry. Europe is the biggest production base of HIPS for opaque rigid medical packaging, followed by USA. The market shares in emerging markets are not high, but in fast growth.

Second, for production, the global production HIPS for opaque rigid medical packaging has reached 120 K MT by the end of year 2014, with annual growth rate around 2~4% during the past years. Despite the market of rigid medical packaging industry has been mature for many years, the development of HIPS in medical and health care industries is promising.

Third, for the market, the global HIPS for opaque rigid medical packaging market is worth over $250 mn, according to our survey. Actually, the overcapacity in HIPS might not be a good news to the investors, but still, its high performance in hit resistance and acceptable price compared with engineering plastics makes it still promising in the future.

Fourth, for price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of HIPS for opaque rigid medical packaging producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. The price of the major raw material PolyStyrene varies according to the crude oil price. This year, as the downturn of global crude oil industry, the HIPS price would keep decreasing for at least the following 5 years.

Fifth, for trade analysis, the import and export business of HIPS for opaque rigid medical packaging is frequent, with EU, USA and the leading exporter. The import business in Asia countries are frequent and local demand cannot be met with the production.

Sixth, for forecast, the global HIPS for opaque rigid medical packaging industry would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 1~3%, and a little higher speed in China. We tend to believe this industry now is now in fast development, and the demand increasing degree will show a smooth curve.

According to this study, over the next five years the High Impact PolyStyrene (HIPS) for Opaque Rigid Medical Packaging market will register a -7.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 130 million by 2024, from US$ 200 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in High Impact PolyStyrene (HIPS) for Opaque Rigid Medical Packaging business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of High Impact PolyStyrene (HIPS) for Opaque Rigid Medical Packaging market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the High Impact PolyStyrene (HIPS) for Opaque Rigid Medical Packaging value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Extrusion molding

Injection molding

Other

Segmentation by application:

Work-in-progress trays

Thermoformed pharmaceutical packaging

Packaging for economical medical devices

Other

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Styrolution

Total Petrochemicals

Trinseo

Versalis

SABIC

KKPC

PS Japan

CHIMEI

King Plastic Corporation

Hong Kong Petrochemical

Formosa

LG Chem

Total(China)

Zhengjiang CHIMEI

Formosa Plastics (Ningbo)

Astor Chemical Industrial

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global High Impact PolyStyrene (HIPS) for Opaque Rigid Medical Packaging consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of High Impact PolyStyrene (HIPS) for Opaque Rigid Medical Packaging market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global High Impact PolyStyrene (HIPS) for Opaque Rigid Medical Packaging manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the High Impact PolyStyrene (HIPS) for Opaque Rigid Medical Packaging with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of High Impact PolyStyrene (HIPS) for Opaque Rigid Medical Packaging submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

