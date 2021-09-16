Intraoral Cameras Market Set to grow with CAGR 9.5% During 2018 – 2023 – Global and Regional Analysis

Overview:

Dental restoration market is thriving with the implementation of latest technologies. An intraoral camera is one such device that helps in enhancing the quality of service provided by dentists. The small camera can take X-ray pictures of the tooth or gum of the patient to deliver an accurate condition of the said part, assisting doctors in their diagnosis. It is gaining traction by triumphing over the traditional dental mirrors, and the intraoral camera market is picking up space to benefit substantially from revenues. The global intraoral camera market can double up its market evaluation and reach a valuation of USD 2450 million by 2023 with an impressive CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period (2017-2023).

Market Research Future’s (MRFR) in-depth analysis of the market reveals that its easy and reliable diagnosis, coupled with quality service and safety measures can spur the market growth considerably. At the same time, improving healthcare sector in developing economies can give a substantial tailwind to the dental industry and subsequently to intraoral cameras market.

Industry Trend:

A recent discovery GelSight can take pictures of the surface morphology which the researchers are now mounting on intraoral cameras to get a better picture of tooth decay or gum problems. Researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Department of Brain and Cognitive Sciences revealed that this technology could ease the imaging process in the dental industry further.

Segmentation:

The global segmentation of intraoral camera market can be segmented by types of intraoral camera, software, and end-users.

By types of camera, the intraoral market can be segmented into USB camera, fiber optic camera, wireless and other intraoral cameras.

By software, the intraoral camera market can be segmented into X-Ray software, button Capture software and other software.

Based on end-users, the intraoral camera market can be segmented into hospitals, dental clinics, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Region-specific analysis of the intraoral camera market consists namely the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The Americas is dominating the market with significant revenue share and are helping in the expansion with constant technological research and development. Popular awareness regarding dental health is quite high in this region, and the high healthcare expenditure is boosting the market considerably. Geriatric population is also a reason as they are more susceptible to dental flaws.

Europe has the second biggest market owing to similar reasons like that of the Americas. However, an overhauling change in healthcare has set the APAC on an upward track. The region is booming with opportunities for medical tourism, subsequently, giving thrust to intraoral camera market.

Market Competition:

The intensely competitive intraoral camera market is thriving on the latest technological implementation. Furthermore, strategic deployments such as mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations always play significant roles in taking the market forward. Danaher Corporation recently announced to make their dental segment an independent one, a publicly-traded company (“DentalCo”). On the other hand, Sirona Dental System is taking over OraMetrix, which provides a solution for dental 3D imaging. Both these steps, although different in their approach, have their targets set on in furthering of the market.

Prominent players of the intraoral camera market are Danaher Corporation (U.S), Sirona Dental System (Germany), Carestream Health (US), Gendex (US), Owandy Radiology (USA), TPC Advanced Technology Inc. (US), Digital Doc LLC (US), DEXIS (US), Prodent (US), and others.

