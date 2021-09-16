Medical Practice Management Software Market Size and Growth Rate to 2024 is Examined in a Latest Research
Medical practice management software (PMS) is a category of healthcare software that deals with the day-to-day operations of a medical practice. Such software frequently allows users to capture patient demographics, schedule appointments, maintain lists of insurance payors, perform billing tasks, and generate reports.
Medical practice management software (PMS) is extensive healthcare software which is used in day to day operations of medical practices. Medical practice management software capture, stores, manages and transmits information related to the health of individuals or the activities of organizations that work within the healthcare sector. Medical practice management software helps in integration of electronic health records (EHR) to provide interoperability solutions and assist in the overall practice management process.
Increasing demand for better healthcare facilities, need of high return on investment, rising government initiatives, increasing need for integrated healthcare systems and raising investments from healthcare IT players are some of the key factors driving the growth for global medical practice management software market.
According to this study, over the next five years the Medical Practice Management Software market will register a 6.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 5860 million by 2024, from US$ 4210 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Medical Practice Management Software business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Medical Practice Management Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Medical Practice Management Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Web-based
On-premise
Segmentation by application:
breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Hospitals
Diagnostic Laboratories
Pharmacists
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
AthenaHealth
Allscripts
GE Healthcare
McKesson Corporation
Epic Systems
Cerner Corporation
Greenway Health
eClinicalWorks
NextGen Healthcare
AdvancedMD
MPN Software Systems
Henry Schein
NexTech Systems
CareCloud
Aprima Medical Software
ChartPerfect
CollaborateMD
Insta Health Solutions
Adroit Infosystems
TotalMD
Bestosys Solutions
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Medical Practice Management Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Medical Practice Management Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Medical Practice Management Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Medical Practice Management Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Medical Practice Management Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Scope of the Report
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
Chapter Three: Global Medical Practice Management Software by Players
Chapter Four: Medical Practice Management Software by Regions
Chapter Five: Americas
Chapter Six: APAC
Chapter Seven: Europe
Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa
Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Chapter Ten: Global Medical Practice Management Software Market Forecast
Chapter Eleven: Key Players Analysis
