Middle East and Africa Capsule Market to Witness Rapid Development During the Period 2022

Capsules, in medical terms, refers to a shell or container that contains the drug. Capsules are dosage forms which are easier to swallow and are used when a particular drug cannot be compacted into a solid tablet. The capsule shells are generally made up of gelatin blends, a small amount of certified dyes, opaquants, plasticizers and preservatives. The capsules can also be made up of plant-based materials such as pullulan and starch. The Middle East and Africa capsule market is growing steadily. The capsule market is driven by factors such as rising consumer preference towards capsule-based formulations, increasing use of capsules in the pharmaceuticals and neutraceuticals industry, increasing demand for vegetarian and halal-based capsules. Ease of use, increasing geriatric population, the proliferation of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and cosmeceutical industries, rising prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases, increasing investment in R&D activities and technological developments are other factors boosting the capsule market.

Rising preference for hydroxypropyl methyl cellulose (HPMC) capsules and soft gelatin capsules are other factors spurring the market. Factors such as high cost of vegetable capsules, stringent regulatory approval policies, and higher cost of formulation and lower tamper resistance of capsules as compared to tablets are constraining the market growth. However, the principal reason impeding the market remains the outbreak of diseases such as bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) which has made many European nations put a ban on bovine gelatin capsules. Scarcity and rising cost of raw materials and societal and religious norms regarding gelatin are major restraints to the capsule market. Another restraining factor is that in the Arabian Gulf region, there is a dearth of data on the characterization of capsules and an absence of guidelines for proper labelling which is a major problem. Development of instructions for labeling of capsules and use of structure/function statements and health claims should be addressed. The shift towards halal-based, HPMC and carrageenan, agar, and starch-based capsules are foreseen to reflect positively on the market.

Segmentation

The Middle East and Africa capsule market has been segmented based on type, raw material, route of administration and end-user. By type, the market has been segmented into hard capsules and soft capsules. By raw materials, the market has been segmented into bovine, porcine and non-gelatin. By route of administration, the market has been segmented into oral and others. By end-users, the market has been segmented into pharmaceuticals and others.

Regional Analysis

UAE is dominating the capsule market in the Middle East and Africa and is closely followed by Egypt. The rest of Africa is projected to grow at a speedy rate owing to massive number of unmet medical needs. Prevalence of substandard capsules is a restraining factor to the market.

Competitive Dashboard

The Middle East and Africa capsules market are highly competitive and fragmented. ACG Associated Capsules, Qualicaps, Roxlor LLC, Suheung Co. Ltd, Capsugel, Roxlor LLC, Medi-Caps and others are some of the major players operating in the market. The existing market players are aiming to consolidate their market presence by adopting various strategies such as mergers, innovations, product launches, partnerships, collaboration, and others.

Industry Updates

The emerging trend in the capsule market is the rising use of Hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC) capsules which are a new variety of capsules with superior physical and operational features.

Another emerging trend in the capsule market is the use of polymer capsules which provides a separate chemical environment to protect the capsule interior.

Activated charcoal capsules are the new addition to the capsules market. This new trend is a powerful natural treatment that traps toxins and chemicals and helps flush them out of the body rather than reabsorbing them.

