Online Food Delivery Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2023: Foodpanda, Swiggy, Zomato

India Online Food Delivery Market

The meaning of foodtech has evolved over the years. Earlier, it referred to food processing and the technology used for its manufacturing. Now, it pertains to the online food ordering and delivery services market. Adequate funding and investments in this market space have enabled companies to provide online food delivery services that have never been seen before.

The popularity of online food delivery service can be attributed to the several benefits it provides, such as food delivered to the doorstep of the customer, various payment options, attractive discounts, rewards, and cashback offers. Restaurants and cafes also find it profitable to sell their food through online mediums since it reduces a significant amount of operational overheads. College students, working couples and office goers are the key target audience of foodtech companies.

More than 80% of the orders that come on these online food delivery platforms are from the top five Indian cities, out of the 20 where they are active. The report online food delivery market in India (2018-2023) takes a look at the current market scenario, its segmentations, drivers and deterrents of growth, investments, the competitive landscape, and recent developments.

Key growth factor:

o Higher disposable income, families with Double-Income-No-Kids (DINKS), a greater number of people with access to internet, and increased smartphone are some of the major factors that are leading to the growth of the online food delivery market in India.

Key players:

Foodpanda, Swiggy, Faasos, and Zomato are currently among the top-rated food ordering aggregators operating in the Indian market.

What’s covered in the report?

1. Overview of the India online food delivery market

2. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the India online food delivery market (2014 to 2023)

3. Qualitative analysis of the India online food delivery market and its segments (by cuisine – fast food, Indian food, Italian food and others), by food ordering method – web and mobile

4. Major investments in the Indian online food delivery market

5. Qualitative analysis of the major drivers and challenges affecting the market

6. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major players operating in the market

7. Key recent developments associated with the online food delivery market in India

