Pain Management Drugs Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2027 – Abbott Laboratories, Endo Health Solutions, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly & Company, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Mallinckrodt, Novartis, and Merck

The global pain management drugs market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading pain management drugs market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The rising number of people suffering from chronic pain, rising geriatric population, innovation in novel drug delivery system such as prefilled injectable dosage are few major factors driving the pain management drugs market. However there are few factors that may affect the pain management drugs market negatively which include increase in generic drugs completion, availability of pain relieving substitutes and patent expiration of blockbuster drugs.

An unpleasant sensory and emotional experience caused due to tissue damage is called as pain. Pain is caused due to injury and diseases such as arthritis, multiple sclerosis, osteoarthritis, stomach ulcer and cancer. Pain can be acute pain or chronic pain. Chronic pain is caused due to aging conditions of body parts such as bone, joints and nerve damage whereas acute pain cased due to sudden onset of pain. Pain can be managed by using drugs to reduce the symptoms or treat pain. Pain relieving drugs such as Opioids acts through variety of physiological mechanism. Opioids are narcotic pain medications, usually used for acute pain, such as pain after surgery. Examples of pain management opioids are Morphine, Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Codeine.

The key players profiled in this report are Abbott Laboratories, Endo Health Solutions, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly & Company, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Mallinckrodt, Novartis, and Merck.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global pain management drugs market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The pain management drugs market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting pain management drugs market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the pain management drugs market in these regions.