Periodontal Therapeutic Market Size, Volume & Value, Explosive Growth, Business Development, Industry Expansion Strategies And Future Trends By 2023

Market Research Future (MRFR) announces the publication of its research report—Global Periodontal Therapeutic Market, 2018 to 2023. It is estimated that the Global Periodontal Therapeutic Market is expected to register a CAGR of ~ 9.2 % during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

Growing aging population and increasing demand for dental tourism and medical in developing countries are expected to boost the global periodontal therapeutic market. Increase in cost of periodontal surgeries is also one of the major causes for the growth of this market.

The increasing prevalence and severity of periodontal disease have seen more in aging population over 50 years of ages. Due to the increasing aging population, there has been an increasing demand for dental implant and oral surgeries. Other factors such as growing medical and dental tourism in the developing market and growing awareness about oral health are responsible for the growth of the periodontal therapeutic market.

Some of the key players in the global periodontal therapeutic market are Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Fibrocell Sciences Inc, Tolmar Inc, Align Technology Inc., Dentsply International, 3M-ESPE, Ultradent Products Inc., Nobel Biocare Holdings AG, Glidewell Laboratories, Inc., Orapharma, Valeant Pharmaceuticals Int. Inc, Den-Mat Holdings, Purdue Pharma L.P., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Kaken Pharmaceutical, and Eli Lilly & Company.

However, the side effect associated with the use of antibiotics and lack of reimbursement of dental care policies in various countries across the world may impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

On a regional basis, the periodontal therapeutic market in the North Americas is anticipated to dominate due to the large patient pool, the high prevalence of periodontal diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure leading to increased demand for better oral healthcare therapeutic and rapid pace of product innovation.

Presently, the global periodontal therapeutic market is led by several players. The well-known players in this market are involved in strategic partnerships, collaborations, and new product launches to expand their product portfolio.

The global periodontal therapeutic market has been segmented into type, treatment, and end-users.

