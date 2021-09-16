Plastic Decking Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth Factors, Sales Revenue, Regional Trends, Company Profile, Business Strategy, Opportunity Assessment and Industry Outlook 2022

Plastic Decking Market Research Report 2019 published By Market Research Future, provides information on Global Plastic Decking Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Opportunity Assessment with Regional Analysis and Segmentation By Material (HDPE, PP, PVC, LDPE and others), by Composite (Capped and Uncapped), by End-Use (Residential and Non-Residential) and Region – Forecast to 2022

Global Plastic Decking Market Research Report Covers Historical Market Trends, Current Market Dynamics, Market Valuation by Segmentation as Well as Region, Country-level Analysis for Every Segment, Key Player’s Market Share Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Supply Chain Analysis.

Market Analysis

The plastic decking market size was earlier valued at around USD 2 Billion in 2015, which has now expanded and crossed USD 5 Billion at an approximately 11% by 2022. This report has been published by Market Research Future and it also offers future growth potential of the plastic decking market across different segments and region wise as well. Looking towards such a tremendous progress, it is clear that market for plastic decking has an evolving future with glorious opportunities coming ahead of years.

Plastic decking is observed as an elevated flat surface construction that is used in building facades made from recycled plastic material. It is known to be highly resistant and requires low maintenance to enhance the aesthetic value and quality of the deck. In addition, these materials are also resistant to moisture and humidity, which uplifts its application in building and construction.

Over the years, plastic decking has become popular yet important majorly in the construction industry for crafting residential decking boards, window lineal, rails and balusters, door components, fencing, and sliding. Spotting light over its durability, the plastic decking market is slated to sustain a strong position and its growth momentum will rise in the years to come.

Key Players

The key players of the global plastic decking market include-

UPM Kymmene Corporation

Universal Forest Products Inc.

Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Inc.

Azek Building Products Inc

Fiberon LLC

Cardinal Building Products

TAMKO Building Products Inc.

CertainTeed Corporation

Green Bay Decking LLC

DuraLife Decking & Railing Systems

Recent Industry News

Trex Co. Inc. posted its straight quarter of record sales and paid homage to a strong remodeling market, the growing acceptance of composite wood decking, and on-going production plant efficiencies. Trex also has been targeting the wood decking market for three years and flaunting the maintenance and performance advantages of composites in general and the company’s brand.

Drivers and Trends

The global rise in urbanization has eminently fuelled the demand for plastic decking to cater an enhancing aesthetic value of building as well as the construction. Some common types of decking such as high-density polyethylene (HDPE), low density (LDPE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and polypropylene are available in the market. Among these, the HDPE and LDPE are the major market drivers to rise owing to their excellent durability in residential applications.

The plastic decking market is probable to observe substantial growth in the coming years owing to its boom in construction activities in developed economical regions, development of product innovations, and increasing demand for modern constructions, globally. These factors are the result of fast-pace urbanization, growth in industrialization, large-scale investments in infrastructure sectors. All these highly contribute to the market for plastic decking to rise high at a high CAGR in the years to come.

With all these factors, there are some more of them which includes replacement and alternative to traditional materials, changing lifestyle and recent trend of inclination of key players towards low-maintenance and good quality of decks for home. These have also immensely contributed to the rise in plastic decking market.

Global Plastic Decking Market Segmentation

With a comprehensive study of the growth opportunities of the plastic decking market published by MRFR, the market has been segmented by material, composite, end-user, and region.

By the mode of material, the market segment includes HDPE, LDPE, PP, PVC and others.

By the mode of composite, the market has segment of capped and uncapped.

By mode of end-use, the market include segment of residential and non-residential.

Regional Outlook

Geographically, the key segments of global plastic decking market are Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and rest of the world. Among them, Asia Pacific is likely to account for the maximum demand and grow faster over the forecast period owing to rising population and rising income. Also, in Asia Pacific region, the increasing pace of urbanization and changing lifestyles majorly in countries of India and China, have resulted in a surge in new and existing developments and has stoked demand for plastic decking.

On the other hand, North America also contributes to grow fast owing to the increasing demand for low maintenance building products in its ever-expanding construction industry.

Scope of Report

The report for Global Plastic Decking Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain of Global Plastic Decking Market

5 Industry Overview of Global Plastic Decking Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

5.5 Impact Analysis

6 Market Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Growth Trends

6.3 Impact Analysis

Continued……….

List of Tables

Table 1 World Population by Major Regions (2015 to 2030) (Million)

Table 2 Global Plastic Decking Market: by Region, 2014-2022 (Usd Million)

Table 3 Global Plastic Decking Market: by Region, 2014-2022 (Kt)

Table 4 North America Plastic Decking Market: by Country, 2014-2022 (Usd Million)

Table 5 Europe Plastic Decking Market: by Country, 2014-2022 (Usd Million)

Table 6 Asia-pacific Plastic Decking Market: by Country, 2014-2022 (Usd Million)

Table 7 Row Plastic Decking Market: by Country, 2014-2022 (Usd Million)

Table 8 Global Plastic Decking Market: by Regions, 2014-2022 (Usd Million)

Continued…….

