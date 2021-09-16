Precast/Prefabricated Construction 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025
This report focuses on Precast/Prefabricated Construction volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Precast/Prefabricated Construction market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
ACS Group
Balfour Beatty plc
Bouygues Construction
Julius Berger Nigeria plc
Kiewit Corporation
Komatsu Ltd
Laing O’Rourke
Larsen & Toubro Limited
Red Sea Housing Services
Taisei Corporation
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Columns & Beams
Floors & Roofs
Walls
Staircases
Girders
Paving Slabs
Others
Segment by Application
Residential
Non-residential
Table Of Contents:
1 Precast/Prefabricated Construction Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Precast/Prefabricated Construction
1.2 Precast/Prefabricated Construction Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Precast/Prefabricated Construction Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Columns & Beams
1.2.3 Floors & Roofs
1.2.4 Walls
1.2.5 Staircases
1.2.6 Girders
1.2.7 Paving Slabs
1.2.8 Others
1.3 Precast/Prefabricated Construction Segment by Application
1.3.1 Precast/Prefabricated Construction Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Non-residential
1.4 Global Precast/Prefabricated Construction Market by Region
1.4.1 Global Precast/Prefabricated Construction Market Size Region
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.5 Global Precast/Prefabricated Construction Market Size
1.5.1 Global Precast/Prefabricated Construction Revenue (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Global Precast/Prefabricated Construction Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Precast/Prefabricated Construction Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Precast/Prefabricated Construction Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Precast/Prefabricated Construction Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Precast/Prefabricated Construction Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Precast/Prefabricated Construction Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Precast/Prefabricated Construction Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Precast/Prefabricated Construction Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Precast/Prefabricated Construction Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Precast/Prefabricated Construction Business
7.1 ACS Group
7.1.1 ACS Group Precast/Prefabricated Construction Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Precast/Prefabricated Construction Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 ACS Group Precast/Prefabricated Construction Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 Balfour Beatty plc
7.2.1 Balfour Beatty plc Precast/Prefabricated Construction Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Precast/Prefabricated Construction Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 Balfour Beatty plc Precast/Prefabricated Construction Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 Bouygues Construction
7.3.1 Bouygues Construction Precast/Prefabricated Construction Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Precast/Prefabricated Construction Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 Bouygues Construction Precast/Prefabricated Construction Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 Julius Berger Nigeria plc
7.4.1 Julius Berger Nigeria plc Precast/Prefabricated Construction Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Precast/Prefabricated Construction Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 Julius Berger Nigeria plc Precast/Prefabricated Construction Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 Kiewit Corporation
7.5.1 Kiewit Corporation Precast/Prefabricated Construction Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Precast/Prefabricated Construction Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 Kiewit Corporation Precast/Prefabricated Construction Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
